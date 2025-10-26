After weeks of anticipation, Toronto Raptors fans will finally get to see their No. 9 overall pick, Collin Murray-Boyles, make his official NBA debut. The rookie forward has been cleared from the injury report ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, signaling that he’s ready to take the floor for the first time in his professional career.

Murray-Boyles, who missed the start of the season due to a forearm injury suffered in the preseason, has been steadily ramping up his on-court activity. He was a limited participant in practice leading up to the Raptors’ opening game against Atlanta, but the coaching staff opted to hold him out as a precaution.

The closeout block on one end.

The and-1 jam on the other. An ELITE two-way play by No. 9 pick Collin Murray-Boyles 😤 pic.twitter.com/VGuMPEf58S — NBA (@NBA) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now, with the green light from the medical team, the Raptors are eager to integrate their prized rookie into the rotation.

The Raptors have made it clear that they view Murray-Boyles as a key piece of their long-term future. At just 20 years old, the former South Carolina standout built his college reputation on his elite defense, hustle, and physicality, traits that Toronto believes will translate immediately to the NBA level.

While his offensive game is still developing, his ability to guard multiple positions and bring energy off the bench fits perfectly into the Raptors’ identity. Toronto head coach Darko Rajaković has emphasized the importance of patience with young players, especially ones leaping to the NBA.

With Murray-Boyles set to debut, the Raptors will have much-needed depth off the bench. In Friday’s loss to Milwaukee, only Sandro Mamukelashvili and Gradey Dick logged more than 15 minutes among reserves. Murray-Boyles’ return should help balance the second unit and give Toronto added defensive versatility against a Mavericks team led by Anthony Davis that's looking for its first win.

While fantasy basketball players shouldn’t expect immediate box-score fireworks, the long-term potential is undeniable. For Raptors fans, Sunday’s game marks the beginning of a new chapter and a glimpse of what could be a foundational piece for the franchise’s future.