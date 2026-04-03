The Los Angeles Rams have had a lot of success over the years, and it's been a credit to not just the players, but the system they run. On the offensive side of the ball, Sean McVay has run a system that others in the league have tried to copy, but the thing is, he got it from the Shanahan coaching tree.

Nonetheless, there have been coaches to come from McVay's staff and go to other teams running a similar system.

During an interview with Kay Adams, he was asked if it should be called the McVay or Shanahan coaching tree, and he was completely honest.

“It's the Mike Shanahan tree. It all started under his dad, and Kyle was the coordinator,” McVay said. “I have such appreciation for the history of this game. Everybody's that come through our building, they've contributed, and I've learned from them, too. Kyle is somebody I learned from, and I worked under him as an assistant. I remember when I was responsible for the red zone, trying to get plays in, and when he'd end up getting them in, you're excited about it. It should be the Shanahan tree, I agree.”

Sean McVay was asked if it should be called the McVay or Shanahan coaching tree: “It should be the Shanahan tree” 🎥: @UpAndAdamsShow | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/IWTdSY2W4d — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) April 3, 2026

All of these coaches have crossed paths with each other at some point, but McVay is right, it all started with Shanahan. Since then, his son has found success with it on several teams, and the coaches who were under him, such as McVay, have gotten success from it as well.

It would not be a surprise to see the tree continue to grow over the years, as the offense has been one of the consistent things in the league.