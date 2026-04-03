NBA 2K26 Season 6 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 6 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVELMyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass
1Season 6 TeePink Diamond Ja Morant Evo Card‘Stay Coo' Teammote
230 Min 2XP Coin2 Ascension Picks2,500 VC
3Blue & Green Ball TrailOpen Eye IndicatorHyperspeed Power Up Body Mod
4Banners – Anthony Davis & De'Aaron Fox120 Min 2XP Coin95+ OVR Premium Pack
5Boosted REC Leg sleeve (5% Rep Bonus)95+ OVR Pack2,500 VC
6Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)3 Ascension PicksAnimated Turtle Backpack
7Disco Basketball‘Gimme More' (3x), and ‘Chicken Dinner' (3x) Game Changer Cards60 Min MyTEAM 2XP Coin (4x)
8Open Eye Indicator5,000 MT2,500 VC
9Cold Blue MyCOURT MuralFilm Strip Perfect ReleaseAnimated Hockey Jersey
10Tier 2 ‘Hot Start' Badge PerkGalaxy Opal Dillon Brooks10 Ascension Picks
11Cold Blue MyCOURT FloorSeason 6 Ball & Uniforms2,500 VC
12Film Strip Green Release4 Ascension Picks‘G-Wiz' – Washington Wizards Mascot
13Emotes Package #1Bronze Badge Option Pack (pick 5)97+ OVR Premium Pack
14Banners – Jimmy Butler & Zach LaVine60 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
15Tier 1 ‘Hot Start' Badge Perk97+ OVR Pack60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
16Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)Silver Badge Option Pack (pick 5)Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
1760 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
18Pogo Stick5 Ascension Picks45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
19“TheRaptor” – Toronto Raptors MascotGold Badge Option Pack (pick 5)‘Make It Shine' Game Changer Card (5x)
20Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkDark Matter Richard Jefferson2,500 VC
21Banners – Luka Doncic & Dirk Nowitzki60 Min 2XP CoinGreen ‘Court Vision' Glowing Eyes
2230x Skill Boosts (5 games)‘Double MT' Game Changer Cards (5x)60 Min MyTEAM 2XP Coin (4x)
23Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level BoostHall of Fame Badge (5x)2,500 VC
24‘Game Over' Teammote6 Ascension Picks60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
25Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge PerkHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (pick 5)Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
2660 Min 2XP Coin5,000 MT2,500 VC
27Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)7 Ascension Picks30 Min MyCAREER 2XP Coin (6x)
28Emotes Package #2Dark Matter Mike D'Antoni Coach Card97+ OVR Premium Pack
29Orange Anime Hair120 Min 2XP Coin2,500 VC
30Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge PerkDark Matter Dennis Rodman‘Jazz Bear' – Utah Jazz Mascot
31Banners – Michael Jordan & Hakeem OlajuwonHall of Fame Badge Option Pack (pick 10)10 Ascension Picks
32Karl-Anthony Towns Tee10,000 MT5,000 VC
33Donut Eyes99 OVR Pack30 Min MyCAREER 2XP Coin (6x)
34Boosted REC Arm Sleeve (15% Bonus)8 Ascension Picks25,000 MT
35Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk100 OVR Lisa Leslie5,000 VC
36Vintage Robe10 Ascension PicksPaper Bag Hat
37Crews “MVP” Oversize Tee + MedallionLegend Badge (3x)99+ OVR Premium Pack
38120 Min 2XP Coin10,000 MT10,000 VC
39Cyborg Mods50 Coach PointsCyborg Mods: Redline Animated
40+1 Cap Breaker100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Miami Heat)Pro Pass 100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 6 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K26 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 6 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

The theme of Season 6 is anime, headlined by Knicks' C Karl-Anthony Towns. This can be seen in the brand new MyTEAM card designs, which feature a distinct look. Regardless, these powerful cards are sure to make instant impacts on your MyTEAM roster.

Furthermore, MyCAREER Players can earn more 2XP Coins, customizable designs for their MyCOURT and Mural, as well as many other things. And of course, Pro Pass members receive the best of both worlds and more, including a ton of VC.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 6 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!

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