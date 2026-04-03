NBA 2K26 Season 6 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.
NBA 2K26 Season 6 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards
The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 6 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
|LEVEL
|MyCAREER
|MyTEAM
|Premium Pass
|1
|Season 6 Tee
|Pink Diamond Ja Morant Evo Card
|‘Stay Coo' Teammote
|2
|30 Min 2XP Coin
|2 Ascension Picks
|2,500 VC
|3
|Blue & Green Ball Trail
|Open Eye Indicator
|Hyperspeed Power Up Body Mod
|4
|Banners – Anthony Davis & De'Aaron Fox
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|95+ OVR Premium Pack
|5
|Boosted REC Leg sleeve (5% Rep Bonus)
|95+ OVR Pack
|2,500 VC
|6
|Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus)
|3 Ascension Picks
|Animated Turtle Backpack
|7
|Disco Basketball
|‘Gimme More' (3x), and ‘Chicken Dinner' (3x) Game Changer Cards
|60 Min MyTEAM 2XP Coin (4x)
|8
|Open Eye Indicator
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|9
|Cold Blue MyCOURT Mural
|Film Strip Perfect Release
|Animated Hockey Jersey
|10
|Tier 2 ‘Hot Start' Badge Perk
|Galaxy Opal Dillon Brooks
|10 Ascension Picks
|11
|Cold Blue MyCOURT Floor
|Season 6 Ball & Uniforms
|2,500 VC
|12
|Film Strip Green Release
|4 Ascension Picks
|‘G-Wiz' – Washington Wizards Mascot
|13
|Emotes Package #1
|Bronze Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|97+ OVR Premium Pack
|14
|Banners – Jimmy Butler & Zach LaVine
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|15
|Tier 1 ‘Hot Start' Badge Perk
|97+ OVR Pack
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|16
|Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus)
|Silver Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3)
|17
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|18
|Pogo Stick
|5 Ascension Picks
|45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games)
|19
|“TheRaptor” – Toronto Raptors Mascot
|Gold Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|‘Make It Shine' Game Changer Card (5x)
|20
|Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk
|Dark Matter Richard Jefferson
|2,500 VC
|21
|Banners – Luka Doncic & Dirk Nowitzki
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|Green ‘Court Vision' Glowing Eyes
|22
|30x Skill Boosts (5 games)
|‘Double MT' Game Changer Cards (5x)
|60 Min MyTEAM 2XP Coin (4x)
|23
|Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost
|Hall of Fame Badge (5x)
|2,500 VC
|24
|‘Game Over' Teammote
|6 Ascension Picks
|60x Skill Boosts (10 Games)
|25
|Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (pick 5)
|Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 5)
|26
|60 Min 2XP Coin
|5,000 MT
|2,500 VC
|27
|Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus)
|7 Ascension Picks
|30 Min MyCAREER 2XP Coin (6x)
|28
|Emotes Package #2
|Dark Matter Mike D'Antoni Coach Card
|97+ OVR Premium Pack
|29
|Orange Anime Hair
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|2,500 VC
|30
|Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk
|Dark Matter Dennis Rodman
|‘Jazz Bear' – Utah Jazz Mascot
|31
|Banners – Michael Jordan & Hakeem Olajuwon
|Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (pick 10)
|10 Ascension Picks
|32
|Karl-Anthony Towns Tee
|10,000 MT
|5,000 VC
|33
|Donut Eyes
|99 OVR Pack
|30 Min MyCAREER 2XP Coin (6x)
|34
|Boosted REC Arm Sleeve (15% Bonus)
|8 Ascension Picks
|25,000 MT
|35
|Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk
|100 OVR Lisa Leslie
|5,000 VC
|36
|Vintage Robe
|10 Ascension Picks
|Paper Bag Hat
|37
|Crews “MVP” Oversize Tee + Medallion
|Legend Badge (3x)
|99+ OVR Premium Pack
|38
|120 Min 2XP Coin
|10,000 MT
|10,000 VC
|39
|Cyborg Mods
|50 Coach Points
|Cyborg Mods: Redline Animated
|40
|+1 Cap Breaker
|100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Miami Heat)
|Pro Pass 100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)
Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 6 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.
To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K26 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.
Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 6 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.
The theme of Season 6 is anime, headlined by Knicks' C Karl-Anthony Towns. This can be seen in the brand new MyTEAM card designs, which feature a distinct look. Regardless, these powerful cards are sure to make instant impacts on your MyTEAM roster.
Furthermore, MyCAREER Players can earn more 2XP Coins, customizable designs for their MyCOURT and Mural, as well as many other things. And of course, Pro Pass members receive the best of both worlds and more, including a ton of VC.
Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 6 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!
Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.