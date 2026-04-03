NBA 2K26 Season 6 has arrived, with new MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards for all players to potentially earn. A brand new season also means a brand new Pro Pass, which players can buy it to unlock even more content. Overall, the game features 80 total free rewards, 40 for MyCAREER, and 40 for MyTEAM. Therefore, we listed all rewards (including the Pro Pass) below.

NBA 2K26 Season 6 – All MyCAREER & MyTEAM Rewards

The following NBA 2K26 MyTEAM and MyCAREER Season 6 rewards are for New-Gen Platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

LEVEL MyCAREER MyTEAM Premium Pass 1 Season 6 Tee Pink Diamond Ja Morant Evo Card ‘Stay Coo' Teammote 2 30 Min 2XP Coin 2 Ascension Picks 2,500 VC 3 Blue & Green Ball Trail Open Eye Indicator Hyperspeed Power Up Body Mod 4 Banners – Anthony Davis & De'Aaron Fox 120 Min 2XP Coin 95+ OVR Premium Pack 5 Boosted REC Leg sleeve (5% Rep Bonus) 95+ OVR Pack 2,500 VC 6 Tier 3 Boosted Accessory (5% REP Bonus) 3 Ascension Picks Animated Turtle Backpack 7 Disco Basketball ‘Gimme More' (3x), and ‘Chicken Dinner' (3x) Game Changer Cards 60 Min MyTEAM 2XP Coin (4x) 8 Open Eye Indicator 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 9 Cold Blue MyCOURT Mural Film Strip Perfect Release Animated Hockey Jersey

10 Tier 2 ‘Hot Start' Badge Perk Galaxy Opal Dillon Brooks 10 Ascension Picks 11 Cold Blue MyCOURT Floor Season 6 Ball & Uniforms 2,500 VC 12 Film Strip Green Release 4 Ascension Picks ‘G-Wiz' – Washington Wizards Mascot 13 Emotes Package #1 Bronze Badge Option Pack (pick 5) 97+ OVR Premium Pack 14 Banners – Jimmy Butler & Zach LaVine 60 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC 15 Tier 1 ‘Hot Start' Badge Perk 97+ OVR Pack 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 16 Tier 2 Boosted Accessory (10% REP Bonus) Silver Badge Option Pack (pick 5) Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 3) 17 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 18 Pogo Stick 5 Ascension Picks 45x Gatorade Boosts (15 Games) 19 “TheRaptor” – Toronto Raptors Mascot Gold Badge Option Pack (pick 5) ‘Make It Shine' Game Changer Card (5x)

20 Tier 2 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Dark Matter Richard Jefferson 2,500 VC 21 Banners – Luka Doncic & Dirk Nowitzki 60 Min 2XP Coin Green ‘Court Vision' Glowing Eyes 22 30x Skill Boosts (5 games) ‘Double MT' Game Changer Cards (5x) 60 Min MyTEAM 2XP Coin (4x) 23 Badge Elevator: Instant +3 Level Boost Hall of Fame Badge (5x) 2,500 VC 24 ‘Game Over' Teammote 6 Ascension Picks 60x Skill Boosts (10 Games) 25 Tier 1 ‘Max +1' Badge Perk Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (pick 5) Legend Badge Option Pack (Pick 5) 26 60 Min 2XP Coin 5,000 MT 2,500 VC 27 Tier 1 Boosted Accessory (15% REP Bonus) 7 Ascension Picks 30 Min MyCAREER 2XP Coin (6x) 28 Emotes Package #2 Dark Matter Mike D'Antoni Coach Card 97+ OVR Premium Pack 29 Orange Anime Hair 120 Min 2XP Coin 2,500 VC

30 Tier 2 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk Dark Matter Dennis Rodman ‘Jazz Bear' – Utah Jazz Mascot 31 Banners – Michael Jordan & Hakeem Olajuwon Hall of Fame Badge Option Pack (pick 10) 10 Ascension Picks 32 Karl-Anthony Towns Tee 10,000 MT 5,000 VC 33 Donut Eyes 99 OVR Pack 30 Min MyCAREER 2XP Coin (6x) 34 Boosted REC Arm Sleeve (15% Bonus) 8 Ascension Picks 25,000 MT 35 Tier 1 ‘Max +2' Badge Perk 100 OVR Lisa Leslie 5,000 VC 36 Vintage Robe 10 Ascension Picks Paper Bag Hat 37 Crews “MVP” Oversize Tee + Medallion Legend Badge (3x) 99+ OVR Premium Pack 38 120 Min 2XP Coin 10,000 MT 10,000 VC 39 Cyborg Mods 50 Coach Points Cyborg Mods: Redline Animated

40 +1 Cap Breaker 100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Miami Heat) Pro Pass 100 OVR Shaquille O'Neal (Lakers)

Overall, that includes all rewards for NBA 2K26 Season 6 for both MyTEAM and MyCAREER.

To level up your Season Pass, play game MyTEAM or MyCAREER games to earn progress for both paths. If you're new to the series, 2K26 uses a shared-progression system where you earn rewards on both tracks, even if you only prefer to play one of these modes. Furthermore, use Double XP coins to level up faster whenever possible. We wish you all the best of luck in earning all the rewards before the season ends.

Furthermore, 2K26 also does allow players to buy level skips with real money. While we recommend saving your hard-earned cash, the option does remain available. Furthermore, Season 6 offers a new Pro Pass and Hall of Fame Pass, the latter which offers some level skips and more.

The theme of Season 6 is anime, headlined by Knicks' C Karl-Anthony Towns. This can be seen in the brand new MyTEAM card designs, which feature a distinct look. Regardless, these powerful cards are sure to make instant impacts on your MyTEAM roster.

Furthermore, MyCAREER Players can earn more 2XP Coins, customizable designs for their MyCOURT and Mural, as well as many other things. And of course, Pro Pass members receive the best of both worlds and more, including a ton of VC.

Additionally, check out the patch notes for the NBA 2K26 Season 6 update. Overall, expect tons of new content throughout the season as we get closer to the NBA Finals. We hope you enjoy Season 5 while it lasts!

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