James Wiseman's Indiana Pacers career is over after just five minutes of court time in yellow and blue. The Pacers sent Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors at the literal last second of the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

The Pacers will send cash considerations to the Raptors in addition to Wiseman, Shams Charania reported. The deal was one of the final moves before the historically chaotic 2025 trade deadline. Indiana receives a top-55 protected second-round pick in return, per Dustin Dopirak of the Indy Star.

If he is not bought out, Wiseman will not make his Raptors debut until 2025-2026. He played just five minutes of the Pacers' season opener against the Detroit Pistons before rupturing his Achilles tendon and suffering another devastating season-ending injury. Once he returns, Wiseman will have just one year remaining on the two-year contract he signed with Indiana in 2024.

The Raptors will be Wiseman's fourth team in five years. Since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, his career has been nothing short of an injury-plagued disappointment, leading to a lack of consistency in his brief tenure.

James Wiseman joins Raptors' updated roster following eventful 2025 trade deadline

Several teams went through complete roster transformations at the 2025 deadline but few were more active than the Raptors. Toronto entered the year committed to its current rebuild but now appears to desire a quicker rise to contention than it previously projected.

Before acquiring Wiseman, the Raptors' biggest move was to acquire Brandon Ingram from the New Orleans Pelicans. Toronto also exits the deadline with P.J. Tucker back on its roster.

To acquire their new assets, the Raptors gave up Davion Mitchell, Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown. Surprisingly, they were able to work out a deal for Ingram without giving up R.J. Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji or Immanuel Quickley.

The only young asset the team had to part ways with was Mitchell, who will join the Miami Heat in exchange for Tucker. Gradey Dick, Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and Agbaji were all retained through the deadline.