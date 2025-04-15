The Utah Jazz were expected to have an uneventful 2024-25 season, as the franchise probably aimed for a favorable position to select a prospect at the 2025 NBA Draft Class, which is headlined by blue-chip prospect Cooper Flagg. While a losing record isn't always nice, the Jazz did get what they want by finishing the year as the worst team in the NBA with a 17-65 record. As a result, the franchise gets a top pick in the upcoming draft. This should certainly play a huge role in their rebuilding plans, which will probably trigger some major roster movements as well, starting in the offseason.

Speaking of making some roster changes, it's a safe bet that Utah will finally be pressing the rebuild button. With a full season featuring some of their building blocks under their belt, this should be a fair assessment on who head coach Will Hardy wants to keep on the roster to carry the franchise into the future.

With plenty of promising prospects, the Jazz will be keen on moving its veteran players to usher in a new era. For this piece, let's focus on the one player that Jazz must trade in the 2025 NBA offseason.

Lauri Markkanen doesn't align with the Utah Jazz's timeline

There's no doubt that Lauri Markkanen is still the brightest star on the Jazz's roster. He's also a fan favorite, who has injected plenty of exciting moments into Salt Lake City. The former NBA Most Improved Player even had a steady season, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per outing while shooting 42.3% from the field overall. As a result, he's still an All-Star caliber forward who can take over at any given moment.

However, the biggest issue with Markkanen is his age—27—which doesn't exactly align with the team's young core. Moreover, three straight seasons of playoff absence with Markkanen at the helm should be long enough to convince everyone that he isn't a superstar and that the franchise should go all-in in pursuing championship gold. As a result, he's the one player that Jazz must trade during the offseason.

Currently, some players who are taking shape of the core include Keyonte George, Walker Kessler, Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski. All of them are under 25 years old, meaning that Markkanen wouldn't be able to fit in the team's bigger picture. And like any competitive player, the Finnish star isn't a fan of tanking.

As early as last year's offseason, the Jazz had an enticing opportunity to send away Markkanen to the Golden State Warriors. In fact, the one-time NBA All-Star was a fixture in trade rumors, especially when Golden State was looking for a second star to pair with Stephen Curry. However, Utah didn't pull the trigger. Furthermore, Markkanen delayed his decision to sign a five-year contract extension worth $238 million, preventing the team from trading him at any point during the 2024-25 season, including the trade deadline.

It'd be a total waste of time for both parties for the Jazz to keep the former All-Star on the roster. His services would be valued more for a playoff contender. On the other hand, Utah can largely benefit by dangling Markkanen in the trade market. They can exchange him for a promising young player or some first-round draft picks to further boost their draft capital. These are much-needed assets for any team who wants a successful rebuild.

Trading him in the offseason should be a top priority for the Jazz. While he's coming off another solid season, Markkanen's numbers experienced a slight dip. It'd be a wise decision for Utah to shop him before his value enters a declining stage, and the optimum moment could be in the offseason. Marrkanen should still be an enticing option for contenders looking to add an additional star to bolster their championship hopes.

Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, and Collin Sexton are not untouchable

Aside from Markkanen, there are other veterans in the team that the Jazz can also move. Like the Finnish big man, these players also don't fit within Utah's timeline, given that they're all over 25, with Clarkson being the oldest at 32. On the bright side, Utah should be able to find trading partners for these players, especially with their ability to be plug-and-play players who can instantly make an impact for contenders. Furthermore, their expiring contracts should also spice up their values.

The deals of Clarkson and Sexton will expire at the end of the 2025-26 season. Clarkson is a former Sixth Man of the Year winner who can bolster any team's bench with his scoring. On the other hand, Sexton's playmaking should add more depth to a contender's guard position. Lastly, Collins has the privilege of exercising his player option this offseason, and his athleticism should make him an enticing target for teams with a depleted frontcourt.