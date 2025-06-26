In a headline-grabbing move at the 2025 NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz selected Rutgers forward Ace Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick, capitalizing on a surprising slide for a player once projected in the Top 3.

Bailey, who averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.0% shooting from the field and 34.6% from 3, now joins a Jazz team in full rebuild mode after finishing the 2024–25 season with a league-worst 17-65 record.

Bailey’s draft journey was anything but conventional. Despite being ranked No. 3 on ESPN’s Top 100 prospects list and projected as high as No. 2 overall, Bailey entered draft night as the only top-tier American player who had not worked out for any NBA team. This strategic decision fueled speculation that he and his camp were steering him toward a preferred destination outside the top five, possibly the Washington Wizards at No. 6. But the Jazz intervened.

“We really like him as a player and a fit in our program,” Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge told ESPN.

Despite Bailey’s camp not expressing initial interest in Utah, the 6-foot-8 wing with a 7-foot wingspan now sees his selection as a major opportunity.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase to the Utah world, the Utah fans what type of player I am,” Bailey told NBC post-draft.

Article Continues Below

Bailey brings explosive athleticism and defensive versatility, capable of guarding multiple positions and scoring from all three levels. However, his efficiency and playmaking still need development. Scouts note his shotmaking ability as elite but highlight concerns around ball handling and maturity.

“I feel like I’m a person that likes to work out a lot. I’m going to push my teammates to be the best they can be,” Bailey said, expressing a strong desire for leadership despite his age. “I’m ready to play some basketball now.”

Now under the guidance of head coach Will Hardy, who signed a long-term extension this offseason, Bailey joins a young core led by Lauri Markkanen. While expectations are high, the Jazz offer Bailey the space to grow, without the pressure to carry the franchise from day one.

Bailey’s next step begins in at Summer League, where fans will get their first look at what Utah hopes is a future star in the making.