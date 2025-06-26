The Utah Jazz stunned a fair number of people on Wednesday by selecting Ace Bailey as the fifth overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Rutgers star, despite being a consensus five-star recruit, has come under huge controversy after he refused to work out or meet with any NBA team in the buildup to the draft.

Nobody had seriously doubted his potential, and that seems to include the Jazz as well. However, Bailey was seemingly moved to tears after Utah selected him, even claiming that he didn't have any idea they wanted to select him, per ESPN.

Now, former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague has dropped a stellar piece of advice for the 18-year-old. Bailey had named the likes of the Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets as his preferred landing spots, teams on which he believed he could immediately be the main star.

“When you make it to the NBA, the biggest thing is they have banks in every city. So you’re going to be able to go to the bank. You’re going to get to have fun.

“You’re not there that long; you’re there for six or seven months at most; you’re going to go home. You’ll be back in Atlanta or Miami very soon. Go ahead and get your game right, hoop, play, and it’s probably the best for you bro,” Teague said on Club 520 podcast.

Jeff Teague compares Ace Bailey to former Jazz player Donovan Mitchell

Teague then took up the example of Donovan Mitchell, who spent five seasons in Utah before moving to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The former Hawks guard believes that Bailey has everything he needs to emulate what Mitchell did.

“Do what Donovan Mitchell did. He had it lit in Utah. They were going to the playoffs. They were winning; nobody cared. He had his own shoe; he got his own s—t in Utah; then he left,” he said.

Behind the scenes, Bailey was seemingly inconsolable as he people in his team offered him their support. His decision to not train or meet any NBA team pre-draft appeared to be an attempt to get to one of his preferred destinations.

While the Wizards, Pelicans and the Nets had the sixth, seventh, and the eighth picks in the NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly were considering Bailey with their third overall pick. However, Philadelphia selected VJ Edgecombe, and the Jazz's decision to pick Bailey seemingly left him stunned.

The star guard averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for Rutgers as a freshman this past season, which proved enough for Utah to take him despite his antics in the buildup to the draft.