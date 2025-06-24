Ace Bailey is one of the most talked-about prospects entering the 2025 NBA Draft. The talent seems to be there; however, there are plenty of red flags surrounding the former Rutgers star. Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George recently gave Bailey a word of advice after Bailey canceled his workout with the organization.

During the latest episode of “Podcast P,” George claims that if he were Ace Bailey, then he would not get mad if his draft stock drops. He goes on to explain how he believes the 18-year-old forward has approached the NBA Draft the wrong way and how it could affect his outcome on draft night.

“If I'm Ace Bailey, I can't get mad if my stock drops,” said George. “He's canceled all workouts. He hasn't worked out for any team… [Ace Bailey is not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first… That's a kid that's been paid in college, bro. ‘I got money. I don't care. I will tell you where I want to go.' This is a business. If I'm gonna put my money behind you, I need to know that you're gonna represent us well.”

PG sounds off on Ace Bailey skipping NBA Draft workouts 😳 "If I'm Ace Bailey, I can't get mad if my stock drops." pic.twitter.com/cgErJWCAgh — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST. Despite Ace Bailey canceling the workout with Philadelphia, there is still some speculation that the 76ers will choose him with the No. 3 overall pick. However, nothing is set in stone, as the rumor mill is packed with potential outcomes for Wednesday night.

Bailey enters the draft as a prospect with plenty of potential. His skillset on the court doesn't seem to be all that big of a concern, for the most part. It's his antics and character that teams around the league are questioning. One scout believes that Ace Bailey simply lacks maturity and could turn into a legitimate player in the NBA if he improved in that area.

We'll see how it all plays out. But there is a reason why prospects like VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, and Jeremiah Fears have all picked up steam throughout the draft process.