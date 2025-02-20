With the NBA trade deadline in the rearview, this time of the season is usually when playoff teams scour the buyout market for potential help, and rebuilding teams search for intriguing young players to evaluate during the final months of the regular season. The Utah Jazz are currently in a rebuild, and they made a roster move this week in signing former Boston Celtics guard Jaden Springer to a 10-day contract, as per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Following the trade deadline, the Jazz had an open roster spot, and Jaden Springer will get the next ten days to potentially earn another contract. Once Springer’s first 10-day contract is up, the Jazz will have the option to sign him to another 10-day deal.

After the second 10-day deal, the Jazz must either sign Springer for the remainder of the season or let him go. This is Springer’s fourth season in the NBA, and he won an NBA championship with the Celtics last season. He appeared in four playoff games during the Celtics’ title run.

The Jazz are a team currently in a rebuild with several talented young prospects on the team to evaluate for the remainder of the season. The Jazz acquired more draft capital in the days leading up to the trade deadline.

Jaden Springer continues NBA career with Jazz

Springer had been a free agent after being waived by the Houston Rockets following the trade deadline. He was part of a trade between the Celtics and Rockets that involved a few draft pick swaps as well. The Celtics trading Springer opened up a roster spot for them which led to the eventual signing of Torrey Craig.

With the Rockets having no need for Springer, they cut him. Now, he gets a new opportunity with the Jazz, a team where he might be able to get regular playing time.

Springer was originally selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He played two full seasons for the 76ers before being traded to the Celtics at last season’s trade deadline.

He hasn’t really gotten much of an opportunity to play, being a young player on veteran teams looking to compete in the playoffs. Earlier this season, Springer was crucial in a Celtics win in overtime against the Los Angeles Clippers, 117-113.

In that game, Springer came off the bench to finish with eight points and four steals, including a big three-point shot late in the game.