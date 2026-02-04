The Golden State Warriors (27-24) are desperate to stay competitive, both now and in the seasons to come, but that could force them to bid an emotional farewell to one of the most important players in franchise history. Draymond Green is a possible trade candidate ahead of Thursday's deadline, as the Dubs figure out what they need to do to acquire Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The four-time NBA champion has spent his entire career in the Bay Area, but he is not feeling disrespected amid all the speculation.

On the contrary, Green is extremely grateful for all he has achieved and experienced with the Warriors. He expressed as much with his profanity-laden yet heartfelt postgame comments.

“I think a lot of people want to know how I feel about {possibly being traded}, like am I upset about it? I'm not at all,” he told reporters, per ESPN's Anthony Slater, following Tuesday's 113-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. “If that's what's best for this organization, that's what's best for this organization. I'm not like, ‘oh man, they f****d me over' or something like that. I don't really feel that way… If it ends, what a f****** run it has been.”

Draymond Green on possibility that was his last game with the Warriors: “If it ends, what a f****** run it has been.” He said he would not be “upset” if they trade him “if that’s what’s best for this organization.” pic.twitter.com/lhCx8OTfst — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 4, 2026

Green recorded six points, seven rebounds and three assists in what could be his final game with the Warriors. He sounds like a man who has had some time to prepare for a goodbye. The former All-NBA Second-Team selection and Defensive Player of the Year surely at least considered the possibility of leaving Golden State when he entered free agency in 2023, so he should be equipped to handle the rumors.

Article Continues Below

Still, even with a healthy perspective about the situation, it will not be easy to leave the place he has called home for the last 13 and a half years. Green is one of the most polarizing players of his era, but he is also a foundational piece of the NBA's most recent dynasty. While Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson barraged opponents with 3-pointers, the audacious forward served as the squad's defensive engine, facilitator and fire-starter.

The 35-year-old has made his share of mistakes during his time with the Warriors, but he was an indispensable part of their most prosperous stretch. Whether or not he gets another chance at a deep postseason run with Golden State, Green is moving forward proud of what he has accomplished in this city.

“I'm blessed, I'm lucky, I'm grateful,” Green said. “My family has not had to move anywhere since I started my family. That's incredible. I don't take that for granted… So I have so much gratitude where I am in my career, the run I've been on here, and I don't know that it ends… but if it does, it does. All good things must come to an end at some point.”

Draymond Green and Warriors fans will now wait to see what happens before Thursday night's game versus the Phoenix Suns (31-20).