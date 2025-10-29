Draymond Green is 35-years-old, in his 14th NBA season, and still talking like he’s at the peak of his powers — because in some ways, he is. The Warriors veteran made it clear he still believes he's the best defender in the NBA today.

During a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, the four-time All-Star didn't hold back when discussing his current defensive form — a clip that Fullcourtpass shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), quickly gaining traction across the basketball world.

“I feel like defensively right now, I can see everything in slow motion — way before it happens. I want to make first team all-defense… don’t get me wrong I still think I’m the best.”

Draymond Green believes he is still the best defensive player in the NBA (Via @DraymondShow) pic.twitter.com/o788xhW9wZ — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 28, 2025

Green’s confidence is backed by impact. In a 131–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, the forward tallied 10 assists, 7 points, and held down the paint while drawing a Flagrant 1. In the Warriors’ opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, he posted 8 points, 7 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 blocks, and 1 steal — plus the first technical foul of the NBA season, less than seven minutes into the game.

Defense has been the foundation of the former Michigan State standout’s career, which includes four NBA championships and a Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017. He was also a finalist for the honor in 2025, finishing third in the voting. Green anchored Golden State’s top-ranked defense down the stretch last season and remains committed to elite impact. His goal for the 2025-2026 NBA season is to earn a sixth All-Defensive First Team selection — a milestone that would further solidify his defensive legacy.

Green is currently in the final year of his four-year, $100 million contract with Golden State, which includes a $27.6 million player option for the 2026-27 season. That option gives him the flexibility to either return, test free agency, or retire after the current year. He remains a central piece of a veteran core alongside Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler — a group the Warriors will rely on for leadership and a deep postseason run.

With veteran leadership essential to the Warriors' postseason hopes, the fiery forward’s self-belief might be just as important as his defense. Whether he’s setting the tone with physicality or sparking energy through emotion, the seasoned vet continues to prove that his voice, passion, and edge still resonate — now more than ever.