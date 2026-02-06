The Washington Wizards are coming off a huge 126-117 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, a victory that, due to circumstances, have elicited mixed feelings among fans. On one hand, the Wizards' young core showed out against the East-leading Pistons, with Will Riley emerging as a key piece for this upstart team. On the other hand, every win they get puts them in worse position to get their first-round pick that would convey to the New York Knicks if it landed outside the top-eight.

Nonetheless, the mood among Wizards fans is generally good, especially when the team is already performing much better even with Trae Young and Anthony Davis yet to suit up after Washington brought them in via blockbuster trades prior to the deadline.

Young and Davis are expected to take this nascent Wizards core to the next level, and it seems like they're already bonding off the court — with the former even using a throwback picture to welcome his newest star teammate.

Inevitable ! Welcome to DC! pic.twitter.com/LOt8j87t6n — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 6, 2026

This photo was taken way before Young even made it to the league in 2018. And now, all these years later, he's teaming up with an NBA champion to try and take a moribund franchise like the Wizards out of the cellar.

Wizards flip assets, stumble upon two perennial All-Stars via trade

No matter how one may slice it, the Wizards emerged as one of the biggest winners of the 2026 NBA trade deadline. Acquiring Young for the low, low price of CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert was always going to be worth it. And then to top it off by acquiring Davis for a package that did not even include any of their best young prospects or any of their own future firsts?

No one should be surprised if the Wizards end up being the most improved team in the NBA next year, health permitting.