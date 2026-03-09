After years of becoming an NBA star in Atlanta, Trae Young recently made his Washington Wizards debut while ushering in what fans hope to be a new era of basketball. Coupled with a young, talented lineup that features three top-10 NBA draft picks and the sky could be the limit for the Wizards now led by Young. In making his Washington debut, Young rocked a perfectly-matched Air Jordan 40 to accent his new threads.

Not only was this the debut for Young in a Wizards' uniform, but it also officially marked his second season under the Jumpman of Jordan Brand. Favoring the Air Jordan 39 last season, Trae Young debuted the latest Air Jordan 40 silhouette, favored by stars like Orlando's Paolo Banchero and Miami's Bam Adebayo. Young notably left Adidas in 2024 after releasing three name-bearing signature silhouettes with the brand.

Launched in July 2025, the Air Jordan 40 is the newest and most updated iteration of the longest-running signature sneaker line in history. Crafted with all the technology that wasn't available to Michael Jordan during his playing days, the Jordan 40 is meant to represent the elite talent of the modern game.

Trae Young's Air Jordan 40 PE

In recent years, the Washington Wizards have made a concerted effort to return their classic gold jerseys from the 2006-2009 seasons. Giving fans a taste of nostalgia, the franchise announced the uniforms would return as the 25-26 Nike City Edition kits and have been seen a number of times already. Trae Young made his Wizards' debut rocking the classic uniform, matching the shimmering gold uniforms with an all-copper Air Jordan 40.

The “Metallic Copper” Air Jordan 40 features a shining copper leather throughout the uppers, contrasted by a flat black sole and black laces. The colorway was launched by Jordan Brand but quickly sold out due to high demand, but the shoes are available on the aftermarket close to their original retail price.

As for Trae Young, we'll be waiting to see what new Jordan Brand sneakers he's able to pull from the catalogue during his new journey in Washington.