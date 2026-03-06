Someone just stole the spotlight from Trae Young's debut for the Washington Wizards Thursday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

And it's none other than Chicago Sky star forward Angel Reese's brother, Julian Reese.

In just his third game in the NBA, Julian Reese turned heads with a historic feat, as he finished with 18 points on 5/7 shooting from the field to go with an eye-popping total of 20 rebounds — 10 defensive and 10 offensive. He also added two assists and a steal, all in 38 minutes of work, albeit in a 122-112 loss to the visiting Jazz.

Over a decade had passed until Thursday, when someone from the Wizards was able to amass at least 10 defensive rebounds and 10 offensive rebounds in a game.

“He is the first Wizards player to have 10 offensive and 10 defensive rebounds in a game since Antawn Jamison on Jan. 30, 2010,” ESPN Insights shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jamison had 21 points and 23 rebounds total in a 106-96 win at home over the New York Knicks on Jan. 30, 2010. He had 12 defensive boards and the other 11 were from the offensive side of the court.

Julian's rebounding effort against hte Jazz was true to form for a Reese. Her sister is also known for her rebounding prowess. In her first two seasons in the WNBA, Angel averaged 12.9 rebounds through 64 games.

A product of the Maryland Terrapins basketball program, Julian was signed by the Wizards to a two-way contract in February. Unless he gets called to the G League, Julian will look to sustain his momentum on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.