Trae Young has finally made his long-awaited debut for the Washington Wizards during their clash with the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Young is going through the eighth season of his NBA career, his first with the Wizards. He started the 2025-26 campaign with the Atlanta Hawks before they traded him to the Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert.

Injuries have limited Young's availability this season, only appearing in 10 games when he was with the Hawks. When healthy, he stands out as one of the best guards in the league, shining with his playmaking and shooting skillset.

Washington remained patient throughout Young's recovery, as he finally played his first game against Utah. He didn't take long to score his first bucket, driving to the rim to bounce the shot of the glass and have it go through the hoop.

How Trae Young, Wizards played against Jazz

Trae Young showcased flashes in his Wizards debut, but it wasn't enough as they lost 122-112 to the Jazz.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Washington in the loss, including Young. His debut ends after 19 minutes of action, finishing with a stat line of 12 points, six assists, two rebounds, and two steals. He shot 4-of-9 from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. Julian Reese led the way with 18 points and 20 rebounds, Bilal Coulibaly came next with 17 points and three steals, Leaky Black had 16 points and three rebounds, Tre Johnson put up 15 points and eight rebounds, while Will Riley provided 13 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Anthony Gill contributed with 10 points and three rebounds.

Washington fell to a 16-46 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers while trailing the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Going through seven consecutive losses, the Wizards will look to bounce back in their next matchup. They are on the road when they face the New Orleans Pelicans on March 8 at 7 p.m. ET.