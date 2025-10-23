The Washington Wizards begin the 2025-26 season on Wednesday night on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it’s an emotional game in that it will be Khris Middleton’s first game back in Milwaukee as an opponent. Prior to the game, when Middleton arrived at the arena, he was greeted by an old friend in the Bucks’ mascot, Bango. The two shared a hug before Middleton walked into a throng of familiar faces on his way in.

The Bucks traded Khris Middleton to the Wizards last season at the trade deadline, receiving forward Kyle Kuzma in return. It was a shocking move at the time, considering how important Middleton had been to the Bucks’ success over the years. He was a major part of the Bucks’ 2021 championship run.

During the Bucks’ title run, Middleton averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals with splits of 43.8 percent shooting from the field, 34.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Following the trade last season, Middleton appeared in 14 games for the Wizards, all starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. He averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.3 percent shooting from the field, 27.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Middleton began his career with the Detroit Pistons after they selected him with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. He’s become one of the better second round picks in NBA history. He was originally acquired by the Bucks in a trade that brought Brandon Jennings to the Pistons.

Middleton ended up playing around 11 and a half seasons for the Bucks, being selected to three All-Star appearances during that time period. He now begins his first full season with the Wizards, his 14th overall, as one of the team’s veteran leaders amid a youthful core.