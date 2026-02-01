DeMarcus Cousins is rightly seen by many as one of the greatest scorers in the game of basketball despite never winning the championship himself. Still, he did win an Olympic gold with Team USA at the 2016 Olympics, and ended up sharing the stage with some of the greatest NBA stars of the generation.

DeMarcus Cousins blindly ranks his former teammates: 1. LeBron James

2. Stephen Curry

3. Kevin Durant

4. Anthony Davis

5. Paul George Do you agree with his list? 🤔 (via @RunItBackFDTV)

Recently, Cousins was asked to blind rank all of his former teammates on Run It Back, and it would be fair to say that the list did not disappoint. It all started with Paul George, as Cousins put him at number five and suspected that he would be getting a range of other big names to rank as well.

The final list was as accurate as blind rankings can possibly be, with Cousins ranking the likes of Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and LeBron James.

James, with whom Cousins played with Team USA for, was ranked number 1, with Curry coming second. The two players not only shared the stage for Team USA, but have also played together for the Golden State Warriors, where Boogie spent the 2018-19 campaign. Kevin Durant was ranked third while Anthony Davis took the fourth spot, just ahead of Paul George at number five.

Cousins and Durant shared the floor during a brief but notable period when Golden State fielded one of the most talent-heavy lineups in recent NBA history. Though injuries limited their run together, Cousins can be forgiven for putting KD in his top-3.

Anthony Davis ranked fourth, representing Cousins’ longest and most defined partnership. The two played together at the University of Kentucky before reuniting with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Their frontcourt pairing combined Cousins’ physical interior scoring with Davis’ defensive range and finishing, producing one of the league’s most productive big-man tandems during their time together.

Needless to say, Boogie also did not spend any time in the NBA playing alongside PG13, but the two players were both a part of the gold medal-winning Team USA that participated at the 2016 Olympics.