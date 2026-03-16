An Achilles injury isn't as career-threatening as it once was, if Dejounte Murray and Jayson Tatum have been any indication. Murray and Tatum have both looked very good upon their return from the lengthy absence brought forth by their ruptured Achilles tendons; the former, in particular, has shone for the New Orleans Pelicans and has at least given them hope that they can bounce back next year amid a bleak 2025-26 campaign.

Murray is coming off a 35-point night in a close loss to the Houston Rockets, and he was efficient as well, making 14 of his 18 field-goal attempts on the night. Tatum's shooting is not all the way back, but he put up 20-14-7 in his latest outing.

While all fans are seeing are the results of their hard work, Murray had to assert that the path he and his fellow Achilles survivors isn't as easy as he's making it look. During the rehab process, it does seem as though the bond he built with Tatum and Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, who is still rehabbing, has made it at least a bit easier — as seen in this exchange on Instagram under one of Murray's posts.

The Achilles guys supporting each other is so cool to see man pic.twitter.com/ndIZGPUMDi — jb (@lockedupjb) March 15, 2026

Article Continues Below

Dejounte Murray, Jayson Tatum symbolize hope for Tyrese Haliburton

Murray was out for over a year while rehabbing from a torn Achilles, and all that time spent on the sidelines must have been very difficult for someone who loves the game early. Tatum is an anomaly, as he returned to play less than a year after rupturing his Achilles. But he looks very spry for a Celtics team with renewed title hopes.

This just gives so much hope for the Indiana Pacers that Haliburton could respond similarly once he makes his much-anticipated return. The Pacers are hoping to pick up where they left off in the 2025 NBA Finals upon Haliburton's return, and the success stories of Murray and Tatum show that this is, indeed, within the realm of possibility.