NC State football’s biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Devin Leary

Expectations for NC State football are higher than ever in 2022. The Wolfpack burst onto the scene last season as true contenders in the ACC. They finished second in the ACC Atlantic division, but the future looks very bright.

NC State should only improve with another year of development. Preseason ACC Player of the Year Devin Leary returns after throwing for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. The redshirt junior should be even better with more maturity under his belt.

Voters are buying into the Wolfpack hype, as they landed at No. 13 in the preseason AP poll. This is the first time since 2003 NC State will start the season ranked, and ties their highest preseason ranking in program history.

NC State football has the talent to contend for the ACC championship this season. However, the Wolfpack will need key players to blossom if they want to get to that point. Leary will be a key to NC State’s success, but one player on the other side of the ball is an even bigger X-factor.

NC State’s biggest X-factor in 2022 college football season

LB Payton Wilson

Wilson’s stats from last year won’t impress anyone. Five total tackles and a single sack while missing the majority of the season with an injury. So, what makes him so key to NC State’s defense?

To answer that, just look at Wilson’s stats when healthy. In 2019, he led the team with 69 tackles despite only starting in one game. He took a huge step forward in 2020 with 108 tackles, fourth-most in the FBS, 3.5 sacks and 2 interceptions.

Despite his outstanding talent, Wilson has had trouble staying on the field since his high school days. He missed all but two games in 2021 because of a shoulder injury, after he had surgery on both shoulders that spring. Before that, he suffered a torn ACL in his high school senior season, then injured it again after enrolling at NC State.

Wilson has a big hill to climb in coming back from his shoulder injury and surgery. He already sat out of spring practice while rehabbing, and just returned to practice in the summer. For Wilson, getting back on the field was an emotional experience.

“It was awesome because when I walked out on the field, I had to hold back tears,” Wilson told Rivals.com. “I do love this game. I’ve been playing this game since I was 5 years old and put my whole heart into it. It means the world to me. So many people sacrificed a lot for me to be here.”

Even through all the injuries, many are confident that Wilson will regain his old form this season. He earned a spot on the All-ACC preseason team, alongside teammate Drake Thomas. He also earned a preseason second-team All-American nod from Athlon Sports and a spot on the Badnarik award watchlist.

Despite Wilson missing so much time last year, the Wolfpack’s defense drastically improved. NC State allowed 415 yards and 29.2 points per game in 2020, near the middle of the ACC. In 2021, the Wolfpack allowed 331.6 yards and 19.7 points on average, both near the top of the conference.

NC State returns 10 starters on defense from last year’s squad, and adding Wilson back into the fold should only strengthen the unit.

Wilson may be the key to the Wolfpack achieving their goals for this season. If he doesn’t get back to his old form, they may be in for a tougher season than expected. If he can bounce back though, NC State football has a real shot at the College Football Playoff.