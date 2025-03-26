A lot of college basketball fans were disappointed with the little amount of upsets during the first weekend of March Madness, but that has set up some great matchups for the Sweet 16. There were still some underdogs that found a way to get wins last weekend, but only one double-digit seed made it to the second weekend. That team is 10-seed Arkansas, and they will be taking on three-seed Texas Tech this weekend. Can the Razorbacks continue their unlikely run? Will we see more underdogs win this weekend? Let's discuss!

Arkansas is the only double digit seed that still remains in the NCAA Tournament as they pulled off a surprising win against two-seed St. John's on Saturday. We did see a couple of 12 seeds pull off upsets in the first round, and there were some 10 and 11 seeds still alive going into the round of 32 as well. The Razorbacks were the only double-digit seed to survive.

Now, we are down to just 16 teams left in the NCAA Tournament. There are a lot of good matchups on deck for Thursday and Friday, and here are all of the underdogs:

10-seed Arkansas: +5.5 vs. Texas Tech

6-seed BYU: +5.5 vs. Alabama

6-seed Ole Miss: +3.5 vs. Michigan State

5-seed Michigan: +8.5 vs. Auburn

4-seed Arizona: +9.5 vs. Duke

4-seed Maryland: +6.5 vs. Florida

4-seed Purdue: +8.5 vs. Houston

3-seed Kentucky: +4.5 vs. Tennessee

No team is favored by double digits, so every game is expected to be relatively close. There's no way that all of the favorites are going to win, right? Here are the underdogs that have the best chance at advancing to the Elite 8.

Kentucky

The Kentucky basketball team is the most likely underdog to get a win and advance to the Sweet 16. First of all, the Wildcats are seeded higher than all of the other underdogs for a reason. Throughout the year, they have been the best team out of these underdogs, but they do have a difficult matchup against two-seed Tennessee.

One thing that bodes well for the Wildcats here is that this is a conference matchup. Kentucky has already played Tennessee twice this year, and the Wildcats won both times! They aren't going into this matchup with no idea what to expect like a lot of other teams are doing right now. Kentucky knows what they are going to see from Tennessee, and they know how to beat the Volunteers. Tennessee is a very good team, but this is the only underdog that is 2-0 on the year against their opponent. This should be a great game.

BYU

Up next we have BYU. The Cougars are playing their best basketball at the right time, and they looked extremely impressive during the first weekend. BYU has won 11 of its last 12 games, and the only loss came to one-seed Houston in the Big 12 tournament. BYU is surging right now, and Alabama is not.

The Crimson Tide lost two of their final three regular season games, and they only won one game in the SEC Tournament. They didn't lose to any bad teams, but they still didn't close the season looking as strong as they did for most of the year.

Alabama also didn't look all that impressive during the first weekend. They were losing to 15-seed Robert Morris with under seven minutes to play, but they did look better in the second round against St. Mary's.

BYU, on the other hand, looked incredibly strong during the first weekend as they cruised past 11-seed VCU, and then the Cougars upset three-seed Wisconsin. BYU had a big lead for most of that game, but the Badgers made it close in the end.

There aren't a lot of teams that can keep up with Alabama when the Crimson Tide are on, but this BYU team can. They scored 91 points against Wisconsin and shot 46.2% from three. The Cougars can score, and Alabama better come ready to play.

Ole Miss

Lastly, Ole Miss is expected to keep things close with two-seed Michigan State as the Spartans are only favored by 3.5 points. Michigan State didn't look all that impressive during the first weekend as 15-seed Bryant kept things close during the first half, and 10-seed New Mexico gave the Spartans a heck of a fight. Still, Michigan State found a way to get wins, and that's what they have done all season long.

The Spartans haven't won a ton of games by blowing teams out this year, but they just find a way to win. They will likely have another close battle against the Rebels this weekend.

Ole Miss looked great for most of their first-round win against North Carolina before letting the Tar Heels get back in it in the end. The Rebels then thoroughly dominated three-seed Iowa State in the round of 32 to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. This Ole Miss team is very dangerous, and they will be a tough matchup for the Spartans.

Michigan State isn't a great shooting team, and because of that, it's hard for the Spartans to pull away from their opponents. Ole Miss should be in this one until the very end, and it will come down to who makes winning plays down the stretch. That's where Michigan State excels.

Sweet 16 preview

The Sweet 16 is almost here as the action will get going on Thursday night. The East and West regions will be in action on Thursday as BYU and Alabama from the East will get the round started at 7:09 ET. Maryland and Florida will follow that one up at 7:39 ET, and then Arizona and Duke will play after the BYU-Alabama matchup finishes up. This year's Cinderella will finish off the first night of the weekend as Arkansas will look to continue its run against Texas Tech after the Maryland-Florida matchup.

Ole Miss and Michigan State will get the action started on Friday night in the South region at 7:09 ET, and Kentucky-Tennessee will get started at 7:39 in the Midwest region. The top overall seed in the tournament will be in action after the Spartans and Rebels play as Auburn will take on Ole Miss. Lastly, Purdue and Houston will battle it out for the final spot in the Elite Eight.

Only 16 teams are left standing, and that number will be cut in half by the time Friday night comes to an end. Buckle up.