The college basketball transfer portal has been humming for the past few weeks even as the NCAA Tournament was still going on. The Alabama Crimson Tide struck early with a transfer portal commitment from former Bucknell star Noah Williamson. But Alabama has also lost players to the transfer portal this offseason, with former four-star big man Jarin Stevenson being the latest, as per Tobias Bass of The Athletic.

Jarin Stevenson’s decision to enter the transfer portal makes it the third Alabama player to enter the portal following the decisions of Mouhamed Dioubate and Naas Cunningham. As per Bass, Stevenson has entered the portal with a ‘do not contact,’ tag. That tag could mean a couple of things from the player already having their next destination in mind, or the player just wanting to navigate the portal on their own terms.

A season ago, Stevenson played a key role off the Crimson Tide’s bench, playing in 37 games with five starts. This year, he was more of a regular in the starting lineup with 22 starts in his 37 games played. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds with splits of 42.9 percent shooting from the field, 30.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 59.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Aside from Alabama losing three key players to the transfer portal, they will also be without the services of Grant Nelson, Mark Sears, Chris Youngblood and Clifford Omoruyi, all of whom have run out of college basketball eligibility.

But the Crimson Tide have loaded up in the transfer portal with key commitments from Williamson, former Florida State forward Taylor Bol Bowen, and their biggest commitment yet, former 5-star guard Jalil Bethea. Bethea transfers in from Miami where he was the Hurricanes’ highest-ranked recruit in program history.

This coming season will be the seventh season with Nate Oats as head coach of Alabama. During the previous six years, he’s only failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament once, and that was his first season. Last year, the team made it to the Final Four. The team will now look to build upon this season’s Elite Eight run, despite losing several key players.