After Alabama basketball was steamrolled by Duke in the Elite Eight, their sophomore forward Mouhamed Dioubate announced he wouldn't be returning.

Dioubate entered the transfer portal on Friday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“I would like to thank Coach Oats and the rest of the coaching staff, all the supporting staff, and the University of Alabama as a whole for extending me the opportunity to be part of a great run and experience during my time here,” Dioubate posted on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who showed me love & support during my time at Alabama. That said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

He is coming off a season in which he averaged 7.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Dioubate won the coveted hard hat award given to the player who scored the most “blue collar” points.

Dioubate is also the second sophomore to enter the transfer portal, four days following forward/guard Naas Cunningham. His departure comes after Alabama snatched up the talents of Bucknell transfer forward Noah Williamson in what many consider a significant move for the team and coach Nate Oats.

Dioubate has two years of eligibility left. He leaves Alabama averaging 5.2 points and 4.3 rebounds in 70 games played over two seasons.

However, there is one statistic that can help explain his reasoning for entering the transfer portal.

Mouhamed Dioubate leaves Alabama looking to start

After the loss to Duke, Dioubate expressed his desire to start for Alabama, per Emilee Smarr of the Tuscaloosa News.

“I know what I deserve on the court, and the other guys know that as well,” he said.

Dioubate averaged 16 playing minutes this season, a rapid increase from 7.7 minutes in his first year. Overall, Dioubate averaged 12.1 minutes of play during his time at Alabama.

Now that he has entered the transfer portal, Dioubate will look for a new school that will allow him to start.