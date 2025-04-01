Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide made a big splash in the transfer portal with the addition of Bucknell star Noah Williamson.

Williamson announced his transfer to the Crimson Tide on Monday, per On3 insider Joe Tipton. Williamson leaves the Bucknell Bison after three seasons, developing his skillset as one of the best players in the Patriot League.

The 2024-25 season turned out to be his best. He averaged 17.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, leading the Bison to an 18-15 finish. His efforts helped him earn the Patriot League Player of the Year award as well as First Team All-Patriot League as well as Defensive Team honors.

How Nate Oats, Alabama did in 2024-25 season

With the landing of Noah Williamson, it marks a solid addition to the frontcourt for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The news comes a few days after the Crimson Tide's season came to an end after losing to the Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. It stopped the program's attempts of reaching the Final Four for the second straight season.

Alabama ended the year with a 28-9 overall record, having gone 13-5 in SEC Play. They averaged 90.7 points on 48.4% shooting from the field, including 35.3% from beyond the arc. As a result, they took down opponents by a margin of 9.4 points per game.

Mark Sears led the team with numbers of 18.6 points, 5.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds. He had shooting splits of 40.3% overall and 34.5% from downtown. Grant Nelson came next with 11.5 points and 7.6 rebounds, Aden Holloway put up 11.4 points, while Labaron Philon provided 10.6 points and 4.1 assists.

Having great showings in the NCAA Tournament in past seasons with Oats at the helm, the Crimson Tide will prepare for the 2025-26 season as they continue the pursuit of their first national championship.