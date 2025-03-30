Mar 30, 2025 at 12:39 AM ET

Alabama basketball was on the cusp of school history. Toppling high-powered Duke sends the Crimson Tide to consecutive Final Fours, which has never happened in Tuscaloosa. Now Nate Oats admitted a harsh reality after their lopsided March Madness defeat on Saturday.

The Blue Devils steamrolled the Tide 85-65. Duke watched Cooper Flagg hit a 31-year-old school mark in the rout. And Flagg and Duke walloped the last remaining 2024 Final Four representative in the tournament.

Oats, though, made the immediate realization of what he and his team went against. He shared an honest admission via Alabama beat writer Mike Rodak of 247Sports.

“Obviously a tough night for us. Duke obviously had a big part to do with that — they're a great team, they have great players, coaching staff did a good job getting them ready,” Oats shared.

He also realizes times are different one year after their historic run.

“Only one team is gonna end up cutting the nets down in San Antonio. Won't be us this year,” Oats shared.

Big part of Nate Oats' Alabama team hits massive low

Oats' Alabama teams are known for spreading out opponents and hitting shots from long range. The head coach brought with him one of the nation's most dangerous three-point shooting teams. Alabama entered with flaming hot hands following its bonkers shooting night against BYU — nailing 25 different three-pointers in the 113-88 Sweet 16 rout.

But Duke forced ‘Bama into bricks. Alabama settled for eight threes, but out of 32 attempts. That dropped the Tide's three-point shooting percentage to a lowly 25%.

Labaron Philon emerged as the only ‘Bama player to nail three baskets from behind the arc. Mark Sears and Chris Youngblood, who buried BYU with their long-distance touch, made only one three each.

“It's tough. Within 48 hours from playing as well as we did to playing as poorly as we did. That's how the NCAA Tournament works…you play poorly, and you get sent home and that's what happened,” Oats shared regarding the shooting woes.

Oats has still produced Sweet 16 and Final Four teams at a historic football school. He hasn't endured an early round exit since 2021-22. Oats, though, accepted the fact Duke handed him and his team a harsh reality.