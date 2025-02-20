In a shocking game, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats slammed a clipboard during an upset loss to Missouri. The loss came as a shock to many. The Tigers took down the Crimson Tide in a 110-98 offensive showdown. As Oats took the stage and answered questions about the loss, someone pulled the fire alarm.

As a result, the press conference room had to be evacuated. Somehow, Oats managed to pull off one last dad joke before exiting the room.

“They were on fire tonight. That's for sure,” Oats said via Emilee Smarr of The Tuscaloosa News.

The Alabama basketball head coach isn't messing around about Missouri's game. Posting 110 points in regulation is unheard of. However, the Tigers managed to pull off that feat. With the win, they move to fifth in the SEC conference rankings. They're ahead of Tennessee, despite the Volunteers having a better overall record.

As a whole, Missouri shot 60.3% from the field and 39.1% from three. On the flip side, Oats's team had a quality offensive performance themselves. They shot 53.8% from the field and 41.9% from three. Despite the quality shooting percentages, the free throw discrepancy was huge.

Missouri outshot Alabama 47-21 from the charity stripe. Regardless of that, it's not an excuse from Oats and his team. Somehow, though, he managed to make light of the situation.

Alabama basketball's loss to Missouri doesn't concern Nate Oats

Before losing to Missouri, the Crimson Tide had a No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup on Saturday between themselves and Auburn. While the latter won that game, Oats issued a challenge to Alabama basketball. He wanted to build off of that loss. Well, they might've built or deconstructed more after losing to Missouri.

Still, the SEC is arguably the best conference in the country. Six of the top teams are in the AP Top 25 poll. Not that metric matters, but it shows how good the teams are within the conference. Conference play will matter the rest of the way for the Crimson Tide, as their schedule doesn't get any easier.

The remaining matchups are teams within the Top 25. Furthermore, they play Florida and Auburn to finish out the regular season. While it might be a good test for them to enter the NCAA tournament, securing wins is a must. It'll establish confidence heading into the conference tournament.

At this point, it could be anyone's conference to lose. However, Alabama basketball and head coach Nate Oats don't seem too phased about the back-to-back losses.