Maryland women’s basketball survived a historic game from Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker to win a 111-108 double-overtime thriller in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night.

Barker scored a program-record 45 points on 17-of-25 shooting, including 4-of-6 from three-point range. She added eight rebounds, three assists and three steals while playing nearly the entire game. Her effort ranks as the fourth-highest individual scoring performance in NCAA women’s tournament history. Only three players have scored more: Lorri Bauman (50), Sheryl Swoopes (47) and Jayne Appel (46).

“I think we put on a show for women’s basketball tonight,” Barker said, via Max Schaeffer of the Testudo Times.

Despite her standout game, fourth-seeded Maryland erased a 17-point second-half deficit to force overtime and ultimately advance to its 17th Sweet 16. The Terrapins trailed 62-45 with under four minutes left in the third quarter but slowly chipped away, eventually tying the game at 83 on a three-pointer by Sarah Te-Biasu with 12 seconds left in regulation.

Barker momentarily kept Alabama women's basketball alive by making three free throws with 0.7 seconds left in the first overtime to tie it again at 96.

“The first thing I did is I walked over to (teammate) Karly Weathers and I said, ‘Pray for me,’” Barker said, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “On my wrist I write Isaiah 41:10. It says, ‘I will strengthen you, I will help you, and I will uphold you.’”

"I am a firm believer that your teammates are your sisters for life" – #Alabama Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker on what this team and season has meant to her Video: NCAA | @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/p23DI8aDfA — Arielle Schafer (@arielle_schafer) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Maryland took control for good in the second overtime, with Shyanne Sellers and Te-Biasu making clutch baskets. Sellers finished with 28 points, while Te-Biasu added 26, including 10 in the overtime periods.

After the game, Sellers had high praise for Barker.

“I told her after the game I thought she was phenomenal. I didn’t think she needed to shed a single tear,” said Sellers, as reported by Noah Trister of the Associated Press. “She was excellent and I think she put everyone on notice of exactly who she is. Obviously we probably should have done a little bit better but we contained everybody else so that was huge, but she has no reason to hang her head. She’s a phenomenal player and a great person, too.”

Sarah Ashlee Barker knocked down 3 straight free throws to force OT and finished with an Alabama women's record 45 POINTS (17/25 FG)! Most PTS in Tournament History

Lorri Bauman: 50

Sheryl Swoopes: 47

Jayne Appel: 46

Kelsey Mitchell: 45

Barker: 45pic.twitter.com/7wZM2m9488 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 219 total points make it the second-highest scoring game in women’s NCAA Tournament history. Maryland moves on to face top-seeded South Carolina in the Sweet 16.

Barker’s scoring display, though, left a lasting impression.

“You dream of these moments,” the Alabama guard said. “You live for these moments. It didn't go our way, but I am going to walk out … with your head held high. That was an amazing basketball game.