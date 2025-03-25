Maryland women's basketball outlasted Alabama 111-108 in double overtime on Monday, advancing to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in the second-highest scoring game in women’s March Madness history.

The fourth-seeded Terrapins (25-7) erased a 17-point deficit late in the third quarter and outscored Alabama in both overtime periods to clinch a spot in the regional semifinals. Only a 1995 four-overtime game with 241 total points (121-120) ranks higher in tournament scoring history, according to University of Maryland Athletics.

Terrapins' Sarah Te-Biasu scored a season-high 26 points, including 10 in overtime, to lead Maryland. She went 9-of-17 from the field and 5-of-7 from three, adding six assists and four rebounds. Her three-pointer with 12 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 83, and the Terps’ defense held firm to force overtime.

Maryland is now 43-18 in NCAA Tournament play under head coach Brenda Frese, who earned her 100th win over a ranked opponent. This marks the program’s 17th Sweet 16 appearance and 12th under Frese, who has led the Terrapins to 21 NCAA Tournament appearances in her 23 seasons.

The win also tied the fourth-largest comeback in recent tournament history and was Maryland’s biggest rally since overcoming a 19-point deficit in 2019. The Terps will face No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Sweet 16 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Shyanne Sellers scores 28 points for Maryland women's basketball

Shyanne Sellers led Maryland with 28 points, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter and extra time. Kaylene Smikle added 23 points before fouling out in overtime, and Allie Kubek posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Mir McLean added eight points and 10 boards off the bench.

Despite Alabama’s Sarah Ashlee Barker scoring a school-record 45 points, Maryland’s balance proved decisive. The Terps forced 12 ties and six lead changes before closing out the game with strong execution in the second overtime.

According to the Associated Press' Noah Trister, only three players other players in NCAA Tournament history have scored more points than Barker's 45: Drake's Lorri Bauman had 50 against Maryland in 1982, Texas Tech's Sheryl Swoopes scored 47 in the 1993 title game against Ohio State and Stanford's Jayne Appel had 46 in a 2009 against Iowa State.

Maryland has now won six games against ranked teams this season. The Terps are 55-30 all-time in NCAA Tournament play and 24-4 in tournament games at XFINITY Center.