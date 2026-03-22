Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers got some good news following their 105-104 win over the Orlando Magic on the road on Saturday.

Luka Doncic was initially expected to serve a one-game suspension after accumulating his 16th technical foul of the 2025-26 NBA regular season during the Magic game at the Kia Center in Orlando, but the league later rescinded that tech.

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“The technical fouls on Luka Dončić (LAL) and Goga Bitadze (ORL) issued with 1:19 remaining in the 3rd quarter on March 21 have been rescinded upon league office review,” the league shared via social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

This story is being updated.