The New England Patriots were given the script early in training camp last year and there's little doubt that head coach Mike Vrabel and quarterback Drake Maye were happy with the plot development. They had been a cellar-dwelling team in 2024, but they put that finish in the history column and did nothing but win in 2025.

The Patriots served notice early on that they were going to be competitive every week, and the Patriots had a last-place schedule that allowed them to stack wins and grow more confident every week. The Patriots would win 10 games in a row in the middle of the season and that allowed them to win the AFC East title when the favored Buffalo Bills could not keep up.

New England finished the season with a 14-3 record and won three consecutive playoff games over the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos before they fell short in the Super Bowl against a Seattle Seahawks team beat them in dominant fashion.

The Patriots took advantage of every break they received last season — and there were many — and they know they won't be able to follow the same path in 2026.

Executive vice president of player development Eliot Wolf and Vrabel know that the Patriots have to improve in multiple areas if they are going to defend their AFC title. The NFL does not often allow teams to stand pat and repeat the past year's success. The Patriots made notable moves by adding safety Kevin Byard (Chicago Bears) and wide receiver Romeo Doubs (Packers) in free agency, but they must make key addition in the NFL Draft to sustain their success.

Patriots must look at the tight end position

The Patriots need to do everything they can to help Maye as much as possible. He improved dramatically last season, but his receiving crew lacked a consistent big-play threat. They have added Doubs, but they have not retained wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Hunter Henry has been a solid tight end throughout his 10-year career in the NFL. He played the first five years of his career with the Chargers and the last five have been with the Patriots. The 31-year-old Henry has been solid and productive at his position, but he is not a game-breaking superstar. Henry caught 60 passes for 768 yards with 7 touchdowns.

The Patriots need help at the TE position.

Kenyon Sadiq has big-time talent

The Patriots could use a dominant, pass catching tight end and they should turn their attention to Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon. He is the best tight end available in this year's draft, and he would be a great fit for Maye. Sadiq had an excellent 2025 season with the Ducks and he should be even better at the NFL level.

Sadiq checks in at 6-3 and 241 pounds, and that means he has the size to wall off smaller defenders. However, he also has the speed to break big plays on a regular basis. He ran a 4.39 40 at the Scouting Combine, and that has gotten the attention of scouts and general manager throughout the league.

Sadiq has the kind of acceleration that allows him to get away from athletic defenders and he will outfight defenders for the ball because he has such strong hands.

Article Continues Below

He can make the difficult catch on a consistent basis and make it look easy. He can line up anywhere his coaches ask him to and he never looks out of place.

Sadiq played three seasons with the Ducks, and he was at his best in 2025. He caught 51 passes for 560 yard and 8 touchdowns. He has the talent to catch 5 passes or more per game at the NFL level, and he would become a dynamic target for Maye if the Patriots select him with their first-round pick.

Patriots also need offensive tackles and edge rushers

The Patriots received solid production from their offensive line a year ago, but when that unit faced the aggressive and opportunistic Seahawks front seven in the Super Bowl, the Patriots blockers were out of their depth.

Even if that was not the case, nearly every team has to augment their offensive line on an every-year basis. The Patriots must address this area in the upcoming draft.

The Patriots need to look at offensive tackle Monroe Freeling of Georgia. He is one of the most versatile tackles in this year's draft because he can play either right or left tackle. Most college tackles get locked into one side or another, but Freeling appears to have the special skills needed to play either side.

The Patriots also have to be concerned about their edge rushers. They could use a defensive end who is dominant at the position, and they would be wise to consider Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor if they want to go in that direction.

The 6-2, 272-pound Mesidor had a brilliant season with 63 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. He has excellent quickness coming around the corner.