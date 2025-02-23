University of Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois is apologizing to BYU basketball for words said in a Saturday game. BYU defeated Arizona basketball 96-95, in an absolute battle. Arizona fans had some salty things to say to the BYU players.

Arizona basketball fans apparently used profanity and the word Mormons while screaming at and heckling Cougars players.

“Following tonight's men's basketball game, it was brought to our attention that an unacceptable chant occurred,” Reed-Francois said in a statement, per ESPN. “On behalf of the University of Arizona Athletic Department, we apologize to BYU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The chant is not reflective of who we are and should not have happened.”

BYU made two free throws with just seconds left to win the game. In the handshake line after the contest, Arizona and BYU basketball players exchanged angry words. Some players had to be separated.

The Arizona-BYU game brought heated emotions

Arizona basketball fans were angry with the officiating in the game, especially with the last foul call. Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said the defense though was the letdown.

“It's a bad call. I mean, like, whatever. What am I going to say?” Lloyd said. “You hate for a game to be decided by that. I mean, [Townsend], I feel horrible for him. Guy didn't play in the second half. I tightened the rotation. He played good defense. [Saunders] is pivoting, pivoting, pivoting. Throws his shoulder at him. Throws up a shot and falls down. It's a foul with two seconds to go.

“Listen, it's the Big 12. That's what I'm told. And the guy who called it is one of the best refs. So we've got to live with it. But step back. They scored 93 points up to that point on our home court. That's the problem.”

Arizona is playing in their first season in the Big 12. The Wildcats are near the top of the league, with a 12-4 conference mark. Arizona basketball is also 18-9 on the season. The team has lost three of the last four games.

Time is slipping away for the team to enter the Big 12 tournament as the no. 1 seed. Arizona has regular season games remaining with Utah, Iowa State, Arizona State and Kansas. The team then goes to Kansas City for the conference tournament.

For the team to get even a chance at the no. 1 seed in Kansas City, the Wildcats need Houston to stumble down the stretch. Houston is at the top of the conference standings, with a 15-1 league mark.

Arizona has a chance to rebound from the BYU loss on Wednesday. The team hosts Utah.