The New York Knicks notched their sixth straight win after making light work of the Washington Wizards, 145-113, at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Knicks improved to 47-25, including an impressive 26-9 at home, while sending the Wizards to their 16th straight defeat.

Karl-Anthony Towns came up big anew for New York, tallying a double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson added 23 points and four assists.

Madison Square Garden was busy on Sunday as it also hosted the game between the New York Rangers and the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL. The Rangers lost, 3-2, in a shootout.

Acknowledging the work that went into transforming the hockey rink into a basketball court, Knicks coach Mike Brown gave credit to the unheralded heroes.

“Before I take off, I want to give a shout-out, it's an amazing thing, to our changeover crew today. It was absolutely unbelievable,” said Brown in the postgame conference, as posted by SNY.

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“So, to the changeover crew at MSG, shout out to you guys. A lot of love, especially in an overtime game. I didn't know it was going to happen or not, but you guys got it done. So, I bow down.”

Mike Brown shouts out the MSG change-over crew after the Rangers played an overtime game earlier today before the Knicks game pic.twitter.com/T7I4QCMUTE — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 23, 2026

Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, Mohamed Diaward, and Mitchell Robinson all scored in double digits as well for the Knicks, who are now just a half-game behind the Boston Celtics for the second spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 102-92, at TD Garden on Sunday.

The Knicks will look to maintain their winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.