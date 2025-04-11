Arizona basketball landed a talented shooter through the transfer portal. Head coach Tommy Lloyd is experiencing a lot of roster turnover this year. The Wildcats are set to lose superstar guard Caleb Love and several other key contributors this offseason. The program is set to bring in the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country but will also have to add players through the transfer portal.

Tommy Lloyd is already making some moves in this area, adding Evan Nelson. CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz broke the news of Harvard guard's decision to transfer to the Wildcats. Nelson played for three years in Cambridge, averaging 9.1 points per game this past season. Nelson shot 45.5% from the field in 2024-25 and 40.4% from three-point range.

Arizona basketball is looking to make that good-to-great jump as a program

The Wildcats are coming off their third Sweet 16 appearance in four years. After a rough nonconference stretch, Tommy Lloyd's team started Big 12 play at 11-1 before losing five out of its last eight games in the regular season. This group then proceeded to have successful postseason runs, making the Big 12 championship and the second week of the NCAA tournament. The Wildcats eventually bowed out to Duke in The Big Dance.

Over the past decade, Arizona basketball has been one of the best basketball programs on the West Coast. But this school has not made the Final Four since Hall of Fame coach Lute Olson was in charge. Former head coach Sean Miller was very close to reaching this stage on several occasions, making it to multiple Elite Eights. Unfortunately, there have been plenty of times under Miller and now Lloyd where the Wildcats have underwhelmed in the NCAA Tournament. But Arizona basketball is starting to show progress when it matters most under Tommy Lloyd.

Overall, Evan Nelson should be a productive sharpshooter during his one year in Tucson. Even though the Wildcats are going through significant roster turnover, expectations will be high for this program next year. Arizona basketball is currently at No. 17 in the Way-Too-Early ESPN rankings. This incoming group will have the talent to be even more competitive in its second year in the Big 12. And Lloyd and company will eventually be expected to take that next step past the Sweet 16.