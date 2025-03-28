Phenomenal freshmen basketball players rake in endorsement deals, command the spotlight from the media outlets and get selected near or at the top of the NBA Draft, but they do not always prosper in the NCAA Tournament. Yes, Michael Jordan hit a national championship game-winner, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis both won Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four and Michigan's Fab Five earned a sensational runner-up finish. However, experience is a crucial part of the modern college game. Well, tell that to Cooper Flagg.

Duke's star forward notched one of his greatest outings ever in the Sweet Sixteen on Thursday, posting 30 points (9-of-19 shooting), seven assists, six rebounds, three blocks and one steal in a 100-93 win against Arizona. He delivered blow after blow throughout the contest, but his defining play came at the end of halftime.

Flagg rushed across the court and pulled up for a deep 3-pointer as time expired, giving the No. 1-seeded Blue Devils a 48-42 halftime lead. Although the score got a little tight near the end, they never relinquished control in the second half. And that is a testament to the extraordinary composure the 18-year-old exemplified in New Jersey's Prudential Center.

Beyond leading the program to its second straight Elite Eight appearance, Flagg accomplished a March Madness feat that had not been done since a current Hall of Famer led the Marquette Golden Eagles to the Final Four.

“Cooper Flagg is the first player with at least 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three-plus blocks in an NCAA Tournament game since Dwyane Wade in the 2003 Elite Eight vs. Kentucky,” CBS Sports' Matt Norlander posted on X. That is impressive company to keep.

Duke advances after Cooper Flagg posts historic outing

Considering Flagg is practically guaranteed to go No. 1 in the 2025 NBA Draft and is already booking commercials, it is easy to look ahead to the future and get caught up in the hysteria. He is playing for the name on the front of his jersey, however.

The ACC Player of the Year and expected Wooden Award winner exhibits clear love for Duke basketball, and he just helped the iconic blue-blood draw closer to their first national title in the post-Mike Krzyzewski era. If Flagg can lead this talented squad all the way to the top of the ladder in San Antonio's Alamodome, he will cap off one of the greatest freshman seasons ever.

The 6-foot-9 native of Newport, Maine cannot earn such an illustrious label without his teammates, though. Kon Knueppel scored 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting versus Arizona, Tulane transfer Sion James added 16 and made three treys and center Khaman Maluach totaled four blocks. Flagg is obviously the nucleus, but Duke can hurt opponents from all sides.

The Blue Devils face Alabama in the East Region Final on Saturday, starting at around 8:49 p.m. ET.