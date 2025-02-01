The rivalry game between Arizona State basketball and Arizona basketball was headlined by Sun Devils head coach, Bobby Hurley. At the end of the game, he pulled his players off of the court, according to a post by The Field of 68. Funny enough, the officials wouldn't let that slide, as they demanded everyone stay on the court.

There were 0.5 seconds left for the Sun Devils to inbound the ball. Once they did, Hurley shouted at Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd from across the bench. Once again, Arizona State fell to the bite of the Wildcats. However, throughout the game, they were closing in on a shocking win.

ASU had the lead multiple times and played some quality basketball. Despite 39 minutes of quality basketball, the final minute was egregious. Missed defensive assignments, not crashing the glass, and playing too relaxed allowed a composed Arizona basketball team to take advantage.

Even with 5-star Jayden Quaintance committing to Arizona State basketball, his efforts were not enough. Once again, the Wildcats seemed to be the more prepared team between the two. The first matchup between the two schools fell in Arizona's favor.

Why did Bobby Hurley pull Arizona State basketball from the game?

It's important to give Hurley the benefit of the doubt in this situation. Around the 30-second mark, ASU guard BJ Freeman headbutted opposing guard, Caleb Love with pure intent. Both players were ejected from the game. At that point, it felt like pulling the players would've been smart, to prevent a fight from happening.

That might've been the officials' justification to eject Love as well, as they didn't want both players getting into skirmishes after the game. Following the game, that's exactly what Hurley said, according to Chris Karpman of 247 Sports. He also called out Arizona players for being “classless” with their chatter before the incident.

Expand Tweet

In the moment, it might be a classless move to pull players. After Hurley's justification, it makes sense. However, the Arizona State basketball head coach could have at least shook hands with Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd. Even if it was brief, the respect and sportsmanship would've helped solidify that the rivalry is bigger than skirmishes.

Either way, the Arizona State and Arizona rivalry goes on in interesting fashion. The next time these two square off will be at the McKale Center on Arizona's home court. That game, there might be more sportsmanship from the Sun Devils. Still, it's a rivalry game, so nothing is certain.