The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between Arizona and Arizona State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Arizona-Arizona State prediction and pick.

The Arizona Wildcats (14-6) face their in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-8), in a highly anticipated matchup at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday. Arizona enters with momentum after a solid 78-63 win over Colorado, while ASU looks to build on their recent split against ranked opponents. Key players to watch include Arizona's Caleb Love, who's been on fire lately, scoring 27 points in their last game. For ASU, Josh Hubbard's consistent scoring will be crucial. Arizona's efficient offense (82.9 PPG) will test ASU's defense, while the Sun Devils' home-court advantage could keep things competitive. Expect an intense, high-energy battle as these rivals clash in Tempe.

Here are the Arizona-Arizona State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Arizona-Arizona State Odds

Arizona: -6.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -255

Arizona State: +6.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Arizona vs. Arizona State

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona Wildcats are poised to extend their dominance over the Arizona State Sun Devils when they clash at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday. Arizona enters this rivalry matchup with significant momentum, riding high after a thrilling overtime victory against No. 3 Iowa State. The Wildcats' resilience and clutch performance, epitomized by Caleb Love's halfcourt buzzer-beater, demonstrate their ability to excel under pressure. Love's recent heroics, coupled with his season average of 15.7 points per game, make him a formidable threat that ASU's defense will struggle to contain.

Arizona's balanced offensive attack, which has propelled them to win 10 of their last 11 games, will be too much for ASU's inconsistent defense to handle. The Wildcats' impressive rebounding prowess, led by T. Awaka's 8.0 rebounds per game, should give them a significant edge in controlling the tempo and creating second-chance opportunities5. Furthermore, Arizona's recent surge has elevated them to a projected No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament, showcasing their national competitiveness. With ASU struggling in their inaugural Big 12 season and facing a five-year losing streak to Arizona in Tempe, the Wildcats are well-positioned to secure another victory in this heated rivalry.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Arizona State Sun Devils are poised to upset their in-state rivals, the No. 14 Arizona Wildcats, when they clash at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday night. Despite their contrasting conference records, ASU has shown flashes of brilliance that could culminate in a statement victory. The Sun Devils' recent split against Top-25 opponents demonstrates their ability to compete with elite teams. ASU's balanced offensive attack, which saw four players reach double figures in their earlier Big 12 victory, will be crucial in breaking down Arizona's defense. Freshman forward Jayden Quaintance's prowess on both ends of the court, evidenced by his six double-doubles this season, could be a game-changer against the Wildcats' frontcourt.

Arizona State's home-court advantage at Desert Financial Arena, combined with the emotional boost of facing their biggest rival, could provide the extra edge needed to overcome the odds. The Sun Devils have demonstrated resilience in close games this season, a quality that will be vital in a high-stakes rivalry matchup. ASU's ability to force turnovers and create fast-break opportunities could disrupt Arizona's rhythm and keep the game competitive. With the Wildcats potentially fatigued after their recent overtime thriller against No. 3 Iowa State, ASU has a prime opportunity to capitalize and secure a crucial victory in this heated rivalry, potentially reigniting their season and making a statement in the competitive Big 12 conference.

Final Arizona-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

The Arizona Wildcats face their in-state rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils, in a highly anticipated matchup at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday. Arizona enters with significant momentum after a thrilling overtime victory against No. 3 Iowa State, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The Wildcats' high-powered offense, averaging 82.9 points per game, will test ASU's defense. Caleb Love's recent heroics and consistent scoring make him a key player to watch.

Arizona State, despite their struggles in Big 12 play, has shown flashes of brilliance, including a recent split against ranked opponents. The Sun Devils' home-court advantage at Desert Financial Arena, combined with the emotional boost of facing their biggest rival, could keep the game competitive. ASU's balanced attack and ability to force turnovers might disrupt Arizona's rhythm. However, Arizona's superior rebounding and offensive efficiency should ultimately prevail. While ASU will likely keep it close early, expect Arizona's depth and momentum to secure a hard-fought victory to cover the spread on the road on Saturday.

Final Arizona-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona -6.5 (-102), Over 147.5 (-110)