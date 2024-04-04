The Arkansas basketball program is now in the market for a head coach. On Thursday, it was reported that Eric Musselman was leaving to become the new coach for the USC Trojans in a move that was expected for some time.

For Razorbacks fans, there was hope that Musselman would stay, especially with the Arkansas athletic director posting a video on social media. But, Musselman is going to USC, and now the Arkansas basketball program is searching for a head coach. Immediately after the news came out, some names surfaced as options, with former Texas coach and current Ole Miss coach Chris Beard as a popular name, per Pete Nakos of On3.

‘And Chris Beard is immediately in the mix at Arkansas.'

Beard going to Arkansas would be a big step up from Ole Miss, although his controversial run at Texas could be a cause for concern. Nonetheless, other names have circulated as options as the Akrnasas basketball program is suddenly searching for a new coach with Musselman's sudden departure.

Chris Beard is worthy of a call despite the Texas issues

Beard's resume is a long one with some impressive stops. He made himself known at Arkansas-Little Rock as he posted a 30-5 record and an NCAA Tournament upset win over Purdue in 2016. After that one year at Little Rock, Beard went to Texas Tech. In five seasons with the Red Raiders, he posted a 112-55 record with three NCAA Tournament appearances and a runner-up finish in 2019 as the Red Raiders lost to Virginia in the national title game.

Beard then made the move to Texas and was there for not even two full seasons. In 2022, Beard was fired after being arrested. Beard's fiancee called 911 and said he ‘strangled, bit and hit her.' He was fired a few weeks after the arrest, although the charges would end up being dropped in February of 2023.

Beard was also the same guy who was hired by UNLV in 2016 before he went to take the job at Texas Tech just weeks later.

Despite everything that went on at Texas, Beard was then hired by Ole Miss and went 20-12 in his first season with the Rebels. It has been a whirlwind for Beard, but now he is among the candidates early on for the Arkansas job.

Will Wade, others named as early Arkansas candidates

The Arkansas basketball program is likely scrambling with such a late move by Eric Musselman, although it was a bit unsurprising. Some other candidates that have been mentioned include McNeese coach Will Wade and Kansas State's Jerome Tang.

Wade just to McNeese to the NCAA Tournament but lost to Gonzaga in the first round. The former LSU coach turned that program around in just a year, so he is certainly worth consideration as well. Tang has been at Kansas State for just two years after being an assistant for Baylor and Scott Drew, so he is another interesting name to watch.

The Arkansas opening is intriguing, but Beard's name in the league is well-known and his time at Arkansas-Little Rock is one that many remember for their March Madness run.

All in all, the Arkansas basketball opening is here with Musselman going to Southern California.