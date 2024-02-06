Will Wade gets an extension.

The Mcneese State basketball program is in the middle of an impressive turnaround. After 11 straight losing seasons, former LSU head coach Will Wade got the job with the McNeese State basketball program. Now in his first year, the Cowboys are 20-3 and on top of the Southland Conference with a 9-1 conference record.

As a result, Wade has been given a five-year contract extension worth $700,000 annually, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

‘Source: McNeese's Will Wade — who's led the Cowboys to a 20-3 start — has received a new five-year contract worth $700,000 annually. Wade's buyout following this season will be $1.25 million and $1 million after the 2024-25 season. ‘

The McNeese State basketball program was 22-45 combined in the past two seasons, and this is the first 20-win season since 2010-2011. It's the largest deal by McNeese State in the history of the program.

Wade's ending at LSU was full of allegations, and he began his McNeese State career with a five-game suspension. Nonetheless, the turnaround he has done at McNeese State is impressive, and the Cowboys have just one loss in Southland play, coming against SE Louisiana on February 3.

On the other hand, Wade should garner plenty of interest from other major programs. DePaul is an obvious one after they fired Tony Stubblefield and are casting a wide net for their next head coach. But, for now, Wade is with McNeese State and has the Cowboys fighting hard for an NCAA Tournament berth in his first year with the program.

This is a well-deserved contract extension for Wade.