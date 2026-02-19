Darius Acuff channeled his clutch gene during the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks' matchup against the No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday night.

Acuff is going through the freshman campaign of his collegiate career with the Razorbacks. He has exceeded expectations, providing remarkable performances as the team's top scorer.

Acuff racked up a big highlight for his freshman mixtape. With less than 15 seconds to go, the young guard fired a deep 3-pointer as he knocked it down. It allowed Arkansas to tie the game at 95 points apiece and force it to go to overtime.