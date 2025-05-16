John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks landed a top 25 recruit in the Class of 2026 with JJ Andrews making his way to the program.

Andrews announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Thursday, according to ESPN's Paul Biancardi. He boasts a No. 26 ranking in ESPN's top 100 in the 2026 class.

Andrews has a four-star rating with a 93 score, per 247Sports. He boasts the top spot as the best player in the state of Arkansas, 16th among small forwards, and 42nd in the country.

“While Andrews can still get downhill with the best of them, play through contact, and rise-up for some explosive open floor finishes, he’s making strides with his shooting. He can still have a hitch in his release at times, which is ironically most visible at the free-throw line, but his release looks much more fluid from behind the arc as he’s learning to pick his spots and proving he’s capable of knocking down open rhythm shots,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Adam Finkelstein said.

“Defensively, he has all the physical characteristics to be impactful and versatile, particularly switching up the line-up, but needs to fully commit to that on a more consistent basis, especially when defending quicker players on the perimeter.”

What's next for John Calipari, Arkansas

It's a big addition for John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks to make in their recruiting ventures, preparing for 2026 and beyond with the commitment of JJ Andrews.

The Razorbacks are coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which they finished with a 22-14 overall record, having gone 8-10 in SEC Play. They averaged 76.8 points on 46.2% shooting from the field, including 32.7% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 5.4 points per game.

Despite their inconsistency in conference play, Calipari and the Razorbacks managed to secure an At-Large bid to the 2025 NCAA Tournament. They beat 7-seed Kansas and 2-seed St. John's to reach the Sweet 16, the program's fourth since 2021. However, their run came to an end after losing 85-83 to 3-seed Texas Tech in overtime.