With the Arkansas basketball team looking to prove they're not pretenders for the March Madness tournament, they would get a commanding win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, 88-68. After Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari lost to Kentucky, his former team, he would speak after the win over the Bulldogs and emphasize a specific player's outing.

Fresman guard Isaiah Sealy would be the ninth man in Calipari's rotation, playing extended minutes as Karter Knox and D.J. Wagner were out with knee and ankle injuries, respectively. In the 15 minutes he played off the bench, the first playing time he's had since the only one minute logged vs. Vanderbilt on Jan. 20, he recorded six points on three of six shooting from the field to go along with three blocks and two assists.

Having not appeared in 11 games this season, playing time has been hard to come by, but he made himself known on Saturday night, with Calipari saying that the Razorbacks have “found another player,” according to Whole Hog Sports.

“[The injuries] gave Isaiah a chance, and Isaiah looked really good,” Calipari said. “So now we found another player, and we had to do it on the road with a team that can really get going and score the ball with guards that can really shoot.”

Arkansas basketball's Isaiah Sealy on learning from the veterans

With the Arkansas basketball head coach in Calipari dropping some praise for the freshman after a standout outing, the goal now is to stack these performances, leading to even more minutes earned. Calipari talked more about how he has “worked all season” to earn a chance, with Sealy himself speaking on who he has learned from.

“I think I've grown and am just trying to change to this college lifestyle,” Sealy said. “I'm kind of used to high school still, and just learning from guys like Nick [Pringle], [Trevon Brazile], D.J., the vets we have on our team, just learning how to get better each day.”

At any rate, the Razorbacks are 17-6, 7-3 in SEC play, as they next take on the LSU Tigers on Tuesday.