The primary concern for Auburn basketball on Saturday night was taking care of a talented Creighton squad that gave it a real run for its money. The top-seeded Tigers escaped despite trailing by two at halftime, knocking off the ninth-seeded Bluejays 82-70 to advance to the Sweet 16.

During the second half, a second concern for Bruce Pearl and company quickly arose. Star wing Chad Baker-Mazara left the game in the second half with a hip injury after taking a hard fall while driving to the basket. Baker-Mazara went to the locker room briefly before returning to the bench, and he eventually checked back in after missing over eight minutes of game time.

After the game, Pearl had jokes when asked about Baker-Mazara's injury, via The Next Round.

"He's a buck-75 soaking wet and he's got a bony ass. So, when he lands on the ground. Ya know, BAM. It's wood on bone. So, he probably got a pretty good bruise." – Bruce Pearl on the injury to Chad Baker-Mazara in Auburn's win over Creighton pic.twitter.com/85Caw4ftwZ — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) March 23, 2025

“He's a buck-75 soaking wet and he's got a bony ass,” Pearl said after the Auburn win. “So, when he lands on the ground. Ya know, BAM. It's wood on bone. So, he probably got a pretty good bruise. Hopefully that's all it is.”

Baker-Mazara will now have a few days off to rest and recover before Auburn boots it back up in the Sweet 16 against Michigan. The Tigers will be the favorite in that one, but they definitely need Baker-Mazara out there if they want to go on and win the national championship this season.

The 25-year-old's importance to the team was on full display in the second half before he went down with the injury. With Creighton matching Auburn for baskets for the opening minutes of the final frame, Baker-Mazara scored 12 points in the opening seven minutes of the half. After he exited the game, Auburn finally got some stops and was able to get some separation on the scoreboard.

For the game, Baker-Mazara finished with 17 points in just 21 minutes, so there's no question that he can score it with the best of them in college basketball when he is clicking. Thankfully, his injury doesn't sound serious as this Auburn basketball team moves forward in the tournament.