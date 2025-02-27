Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl had some high remarks for one of his players, calling him ‘the definition' of the basketball program. That happens to be Dylan Cardwell.

The Tigers are coming off a 106-76 blowout win over the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday night, continuing their overall dominance this season. With the victory, Cardwell became the all-time winningest player in program history as he's now even with former star Jaylin Williams.

Pearl reflected on Cardwell's milestone after the game. He praised him for his contributions as he penned him a significant figure in Auburn's record books, per team reporter Grace Heim.

“I would just love for you to open up a dictionary or some book and look up the definition of Auburn basketball and see Dylan Cardwell,” Pearl said.

How Bruce Pearl, Auburn played against Ole Miss

Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers' win over the Ole Miss Rebels was dominant, to say the least.

The Tigers had an excellent shooting night on offense. They made 60% of their total attempts from the field, including 52% from beyond the arc. They also outmatched their opponents 30-17 in rebounds and 20-7 in assists.

Five played scored in double-digits for the Tigers. Johni Broome led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 7-of-12 shooting. Chad Baker-Mazara followed suit with 22 points, while Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Chaney Johnson scored 13 each.

Auburn improved to 26-2 on the season, including a 14-1 record in SEC Play. They continue to lead the conference standings, on pace to clinch the regular season title if they keep winning.

Rolling with five straight wins, the No. 1 Tigers will prepare for their next ranked matchup, being on the road. They face the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats on March 1 at 1 p.m. ET.