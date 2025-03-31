In 2024, Auburn basketball forward Chad Baker-Mazara had a less-than-favorable game. When his parents saw him play against Yale, Baker-Mazara was ejected from that game.

It left feelings of guilt, shame, and utter disappointment. Fast forward to the 2025 Elite Eight, and Auburn basketball is heading to the 2025 Final Four.

After posting six points and five assists, Baker-Mazara spoke to The Field of 68 following the game. He took a moment to reflect on making the Final Four, and what happened in 2024.

“Last year, my dad came to watch me against Yale, and I got kicked out,” Baker-Mazara said. “It was one of the worst feelings of my life. So to have my family here… I'm on top of the world.”

The elation from Baker-Mazara stems from his teammates and coaches. Although they are eager to get closer to a national championship, the work isn't finished. They dealt with some adversity along the way as well.

Injuries to Johni Broome haven't made things easy. However, guys like Miles Kelly and Baker-Mazara have stepped up when their numbers are called.

On Saturday, an SEC rivalry will ensue once again, with Auburn basketball taking on Florida. Both are No. 1 seeds and have been elite in their respective ways.

Chad Baker-Mazara is thankful for Auburn basketball

Second chances don't always come in life, especially in sports. Now, Baker-Mazara gets to embrace that second chance. Letting down family is never an easy thing, but for him to get a second chance is truly remarkable.

It also points to Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl. As snarled as his looks might be, he cares for his players. Pearl has never been afraid to hold his players accountable when needed. It may not be the prettiest, but it comes out of a place of love.

For someone like Baker-Mazara, having that father figure as a head coach is something that can't be replaced. The two have shared a mutual interest in humor.

For instance, Pearl gave a hilarious Baker-Mazara injury update following the Round of 32 against Creighton. Pearl mentioned his thin frame as being the culprit, which many laughed at.

However, he's been a key contributor to the Tigers success this season. Saturday's contest against Florida will be the ultimate test for the team.

The Gators have been the thorn in Auburn's side the entire year. However, making a third straight win for the Gators over the Tigers could be difficult to overcome.