Michigan basketball survived and advanced another round in March Madness by toppling Texas A&M 91-79. The Wolverines are back in the Sweet 16, this time under Dusty May. But the Wolverines' victory sparked a strong reaction from former coach John Beilein.

Michigan changed its culture under Beilein from 2007 to 2019. The Wolverines hit hard times before Beilein's arrival. Beilein eventually left for the NBA by taking over the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2020. But he shared he still bleeds Michigan blue by firing off this stirring post on X.

“Before 2013 Michigan MBB had not gone to Sweet 16 in 19 years. Now it’s what we do ! Yes, we are a Blue Blood in Men’s Basketball again! Congrats to everyone who is a part of 2025 at Michigan,” Beilein posted.

This time May is the one leading Michigan into national championship consideration. Michigan has joined a dominating opening weekend for the Big Ten. The Wolverines even needed to hold off a feisty UC San Diego team before toppling the Aggies. And the Wolverines turned to an aggressive second half to seal their second NCAA Tournament win for the 2025 games.

Michigan takes advantage of shooting drought to propel Sweet 16 bid

Michigan outscored the Aggies 56-40 in the second half to scale past the Southeastern Conference representative. They took advantage of one major lapse that occurred on Texas A&M's end.

The Aggies went cold on the shooting end. But their slump stretched nearly six minutes long in Denver. Michigan even trailed by 10 with 15:15 left in the second half.

Roddy Gayle Jr. sparked the Michigan rally by hitting a jumper. Wade Taylor IV hit a layup to put TAMU back up by 10 at 55-45. But L.J. Cason made both of free throws and Gayle again hit a long-range basket — making it 57-50.

Pharrel Payne threw down one dunk for the Aggies to hand TAMU the 63-57 lead. He later nailed a jumper and two subsequent free throws to give the Aggies the 67-61 lead. But Gayle responded by scoring the next 10 points for Michigan — all during Texas A&M's scoring drought.

Gayle dropped 26 points off the bench. Vladislav Goldin added 23 points for the starting crew. Danny Wolf added 14 points while L.J. Cason scored 11.

Before May arrived to Ann Arbor via Florida Atlantic, Michigan legend Juwan Howard guided the Wolverines past the second round twice. May is pulling off the feat in his first season. And has the former Final Four coach Beilein energized about Michigan's renaissance on the hardwood.