Auburn basketball may not lose a pivotal performer from its Final Four run after all. This All-Southeastern Conference guard didn't announce entry into the college basketball transfer portal. Or even the NBA Draft.

Chad Baker-Mazara instead teased a possible return to “War Eagle” on Monday. He shared a graphic on his X page revealing what his 2025-26 plans could entail. Signs now point to the 25-year-old sticking around one more year with the March Madness qualifier and Final Four representative.

That's not the only social media post that teetered towards a return. He shared a previous tweet before his graphic edit.

“Auburn luv y'all. Y'all have made me better as a person and player in so many ways. Even though we fell short of the chip, it was a great season and no other fans like you guys,” Baker-Mazara said before closing with the hashtag “War Damn Eagle.”

All-SEC guard bolsters Auburn's Final Four/title chances by returning

Baker-Mazara keeps Auburn as a trending Final Four/national title contender next season if he does return.

The native of the Dominican Republic averaged a career-best 12.3 points per game for the Tigers. He also started a new personal-best of 34 games. Baker-Mazara then averaged 0.6 blocks per contest — another new personal high.

The 6-foot-7 guard dropped 18 points on Saturday against SEC rival Florida in San Antonio. Auburn, however, lost a late lead and fell 79-73 to the Gators. Baker-Mazara settled for only 29 minutes in the contest.

The senior even dealt with foul trouble during the season. Baker-Mazara got tossed on March 8 against Alabama for a dirty flagrant 2 call.

Regardless, Pearl relied on the senior leadership of the 25-year-old as part of an experienced group of transfers who created this new run. Baker-Mazara originally came over via San Diego State. He also had brief stops with Northwest Florida State (junior college) and began his college career at Duquesne.

Again, Baker-Mazara bolsters the experience and title chances by returning. Auburn is already set to lose Johni Broome, who received a heartfelt message from Tigers great Charles Barkley after the Florida loss.