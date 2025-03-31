The Auburn Tigers are going to the Final Four following their 70-64 triumph over Michigan State, becoming the last of the top seeds to advance to the tournament's semifinal games in San Antonio. The Tigers were led by Johni Broome who scored 25 points and added 14 rebounds before taking a fall in the second half that appeared to result in an elbow injury.

Auburn took command of the game with a 17-0 run early in the first half, and Broome was one of the key architects of the run. He displayed strength and power in the blocks along with excellent movement skills that allowed him to get to the hoop and cause problems for Tom Izzo and the Michigan State defense.

The Spartans made several attempts to get back into the game. While they were able to reduce a 15-point deficit, they were never able to wrest control of the game back from the Tigers. Auburn appeared to be the more athletic team and the stronger one throughout the majority of the game.

The scary moment for Broome and the Tigers came midway through the second half when Broome attempted to block a shot from Michigan State's Frank Fidler. Broome hit the ground hard on the attempt and he appeared to injure his elbow and his left knee.

The Auburn trainer attended to Broome for several moments before he made his way off the court and into the Auburn lockerroom where an X-ray on his elbow was performed. Broome was able to return to the floor because the X-ray was negative and he hit a 3-point shortly after he got back into the game.

Broome credited his Auburn teammates for having his back

At the conclusion of the game, Broome and his teammates celebrated the victory over the Spartans. The power forward credited his teammates for making sure there was no slippage that would have turned the game in Michigan State's favor.

“It was a scary moment but my team had my back,” Broome said in his postgame interview on CBS. “I came back. Whatever it takes to help my team win.”

Auburn is joining Duke, Florida and Houston at the Final Four as all of the tournament's top seeds advanced to the national semifinals. That's the first time that has happened since 2008.

Auburn will face Florida in an all-SEC semifinal in the first game on Saturday in San Antonio. The Blue Devils and the Cougars will follow.