As Florida basketball won the 2025 NCAA national title, Walter Clayton Jr was awarded the Most Outstanding Player. He was a stud in the Final Four, as well as the second half of the title game.

However, he had more praise coming his way courtesy of Mike O'Donnell.

"That run cemented his legacy as a Top 5 Florida Gator player of all-time." @MOD4three on Walter Clayton Jr. 🐊 pic.twitter.com/cL211TpxRt — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“That run cemented his legacy as a Top 5 Florida Gator player of all time,” O'Donnell said.

Considering that Florida basketball won their third national championship in program history, the elite players have been elite. Most notably, the Big 3 of Corey Brewer, Joakim Noah, and Al Horford went back-to-back with head coach Billy Donovan.

Now, head coach Todd Golden found his guy in Clayton Jr as the star. After the latter played his first two seasons at Iona under Pitino, he transferred and played under the former San Fransisco head coach.

In his second season in Gainesville, Clayton Jr took over and was the Gators main go-to guy. He led the team in scoring, threes made and attempted this season. In the NCAA tournament, Clayton Jr took his game to another level.

Walter Clayton Jr solidified his spot with Florida basketball

The accolades in only two seasons are beyond impressive. For starters, he was a two-time All-SEC player, as well as a two-time All-SEC tournament player.

Now, he can add Most Outstanding Player to the resume. After dropping 34 points on Auburn and willing Florida basketball to a win, more of the same was on the horizon.

However, the Houston Cougars proved to be a daunting task. They doubled him and forced the ball out of his hands. Luckily though, Golden drew up some off-ball actions for Clayton to succeed and get a rhythm going.

Either way, Clayton was the X-factor with his clutch gene heading into the game. Safe to say that he delivered on the latter element of his game.

No matter what, his draft stock has taken a major leap. After a quality regular season and stepping up under the bright lights, NBA teams will take a serious look at him.

Either way, being in an elite Florida basketball company is not for the faint of heart. After helping his team to the first national championship in 18 years, Clayton Jr will be remembered in Gainesville forever.

Not to mention, the Gator Nation can expect this as the standard moving forward into the future. Clayton Jr likely paved the way for more success in years to come for Florida basketball.