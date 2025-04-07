Apr 7, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET

Following the UConn women's basketball team's National Championship win, former President Barack Obama weighed in on the Huskies' 12th March Madness championship win.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his well wishes with the team. Obama congratulated coach Geno Auriemma and star players, including Paige Beuckers.

“Congratulations to Coach Auriemma, Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong, Azzi Fudd and all the Huskies for winning the NCAA Championship!” his post read.

Now, the former president can look forward to the men's National Championship game. Florida and Houston — two first seeds — will face in the finals of the men's bracket.

The UConn Huskies ended their nine-year National Championship drought with the women's basketball team's March Madness win. They defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 82-59.

Sarah Strong led the way for the Huskies with 24 points. She shot 66% from the field, making 10 of 15 shots, including two three-pointers. Strong also added 15 rebounds (14 defensive, one offensive). Azzi Fudd also scored 24 points.

Fellow star Paige Bueckers contributed 17 points, making 5-14 shots. Bueckers also had six rebounds and three assists throughout the game.

The National Championship win paid off another stellar season from the Huskies. UConn finished the season with a 37-3 record, including an undefeated 18-0 record within their conference.

To advance to the National Championship, they had to face the likes of Oklahoma, USC, and UCLA on their way to the final game. They mostly dominated the competition, outscoring their opponents 521-324 throughout the tournament.

Former President Barack Obama is a big sports fan. He recently congratulated the Philadelphia Eagles after their dominant Super Bowl 59 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Second time's the charm,” Obama wrote in his post. “Congrats to the [Eagles], Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Nick Sirianni, and an outstanding defense for winning one for Philly. You earned it!”