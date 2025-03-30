Walter Clayton Jr. had an explosive performance in the Florida Gators' 84-79 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

In 35 minutes of action, Clayton Jr. finished with a stat line of 30 points, four assists and two rebounds. He shot 7-of-14 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Throughout the Gators' history in the NCAA Tournament, players only achieved the 30-point mark once. Clayton Jr. now has the honor of being the only one to do it twice. He last scored 33 points against Colorado in the first round of last year's tournament.

What lies ahead for Walter Clayton Jr, Florida

It was a spectacular performance for Walter Clayton Jr., making multiple clutch shots down the stretch to help the Florida Gators beat Texas Tech. His efforts helped the team go on an 18-4 run in the last three minutes of the game.

Aside from Clayton Jr., two other players scored in double-digits for Florida. Thomas Haugh put up 20 points and 11 rebounds, knocking down four 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Alijah Martin provided 10 points and seven rebounds.

Florida improved to a 33-4 overall record, having gone 14-4 in SEC Play. They produce 85.5 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc. As a result, they beat opponents by a solid margin of 16.1 points per game.

The 1-seed Gators will prepare for their next matchup in the Final Four. They face the 1-seed Auburn Tigers or 2-seed Michigan State Spartans on April 6.