The Baylor Bears stunned the No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks in an 81-70 victory on Saturday, but suffered an injury to one of their key players.

VJ Edgecombe sustained the ankle injury early in the second half of the contest, being out for the remainder of the game. His timetable for return is indefinite, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Edgecombe was one of the most highly coveted prospects in the 2024 recruiting class prior to committing to Baylor. He averaged 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals on 44.1% shooting from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc before the injury.

He finished with 14 points and five rebounds after 24 minutes of action.

What's next for Baylor after upset win

Despite losing VJ Edgecombe, the Baylor Bears' ranked victory over the No. 11 Jayhawks was huge.

After trailing 40-21 at halftime, the Bears exploded in the second half. They outscored Kansas 60-30 to complete the rally and come out with the upset win. Five players scored in double-digits as Robert Wright III led the way with 24 points and six assists and Norchad Omier had a double-double of 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Baylor improved to 14-7 on the season, having won six of their first 10 games of conference play. They are averaging 80.4 points on 46.1% shooting from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, beating opponents by a solid margin of 11.3 points per game.

Omier leads the Bears with a double-double of 15.4 points and 10.3 rebounds on shooting splits of 55.7% overall and 30.6% from downtown. Aside from Edgecombe, Wright III follows suit with 13 points and 4.9 assists, Jeremy Roach puts up 11.9 points and 3.6 assists, and Jayden Nunn provides 9.7 points and 3.1 rebounds.

The Bears will next face the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.